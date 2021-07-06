9 Candidates Seek County School Board District 9 Seat; County Commission To Make Choice

There are nine candidates for the open District 9 seat on the County School Board.
Initially there were 10, but it was found that Jeff Crim resides in District 7.
The commission on Aug. 4 will choose from the list to take the seat that had been held by Steve Highlander. The Commission had named him to the District 9 seat on the County Commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.
Candidates are:
Patrick D. Lee II - an official of Tanslee Turf and Tire
James Brent Walker - a district manager for the State Lottery
Patrick Hampton - former official with Hamilton Flourishing
Pam Womack - adjunct professor at Lee University
Kimberly Perry - homemaker
Roddey M. Coe - IT manager at Suburban Manufacturing in Dayton
Charles Kenneth Lawson - retired electrician at the county schools
Gary Kuehn - former Harrison Bay Vocational principal
William A. House III - assistant EPB Employee Credit Union