9 Candidates Seek County School Board District 9 Seat; County Commission To Make Choice

There are nine candidates for the open District 9 seat on the County School Board.

Initially there were 10, but it was found that Jeff Crim resides in District 7.

The commission on Aug. 4 will choose from the list to take the seat that had been held by Steve Highlander. The Commission had named him to the District 9 seat on the County Commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.

Candidates are:

Patrick D. Lee II - an official of Tanslee Turf and Tire

James Brent Walker - a district manager for the State Lottery

Patrick Hampton - former official with Hamilton Flourishing

Pam Womack - adjunct professor at Lee University

Kimberly Perry - homemaker

Roddey M. Coe - IT manager at Suburban Manufacturing in Dayton

Charles Kenneth Lawson - retired electrician at the county schools

Gary Kuehn - former Harrison Bay Vocational principal

William A. House III - assistant EPB Employee Credit Union