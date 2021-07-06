THP Leads Multi-Jurisdiction All-Crimes Operation Over The 4th Of July Weekend

Due to an increase in fatalities and aggressive driving in Hamilton County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district led a multi-jurisdiction enforcement campaign to address impaired driving and violent crimes over the Independence Day holiday period. The multi- jurisdiction team operation covered three evenings for a total of 24-hours.The following agencies participated in the operation, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Aviation, Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit.The THP Aviation Unit assisted in the apprehension of not only felony evading motorcycles, but also the apprehension of shooting and robbery suspects.Combined agency statistics contributed to over 700 citizen contacts being made during the operation. Which resulted in the following enforcement activity: 24 driving under the influence arrests, seven felony drug arrests, 13 other felony arrests, 25 misdemeanor arrests, four unlawful poss. of a weapon, four stolen weapons recovered, two stolen vehicles recovered, two robbery suspects identified, two shooting suspects identified, 287 warnings and 408 citations.“This collaborative, all-crimes approach, contributed significantly toward making a safe holiday period for the citizens and travelers in Chattanooga,” said Captain Timothy Spicer of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district.