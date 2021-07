A 24-year-old Cleveland, Tn., man was killed late Monday night after his pickup truck went out of control and struck another pickup. His 1998 Dodge 1500 was then struck by a westbound vehicle.

It happened when Brandon Williams was going west on Asheville Highway near the Andrew Johnson Highway split in Knoxville just before 11 a.m.

The Williams vehicle went across into the eastbound lane, then wound up back in the westbound lane.

No one was wearing a seat belt.