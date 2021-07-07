County Commission Goes Along With $16 Million Purchase Of McDonald Farm

The Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday approved the purchase of McDonald Farm for around $16 million. The property is almost 2,100 acres in total, and a portion of it will be used for a new industrial park.

The property includes the McDonald family homeplace, five major barns and many other outbuildings. It has been in the hands of the McDonalds since the earliest days of the county.

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks, who represents the district this farm lies in, said he was very happy with the purchase.

“I’m looking forward to expansion up there, and I’d like to say there are no plans for a sewage treatment plant up there in Sale Creek,” Commissioner Fairbanks said.



County Mayor Jim Coppinger, who worked directly with farm manager Frank McDonald Jr., praised people who worked “behind the scenes” for the purchase.

He said, “It’s a collaborative effort and it takes a lot of people. Some of us that are the face of things and make the presentations, but there’s a lot of people behind the scene who are really making it happen.”