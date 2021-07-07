Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Arrest Made In Attack On Chattanooga Man By Men He Had Just Given Money To

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/7/21

PILOT Tax Break Approved For Plant That Will Occupy Alstom Site

An arrest has been made in an attack on a Chattanooga man by men who he had just given money to. In late June, police began investigating the robbery in which the victim was sent to the hospital. ... (click for more)