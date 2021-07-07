AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/7/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
July 7, 2021
The County Commission on Wednesday approved a PILOT tax relief program for PUREGraphite, a firm that produces “lower cost graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries in the United States.” ... (click for more)
An arrest has been made in an attack on a Chattanooga man by men who he had just given money to.
In late June, police began investigating the robbery in which the victim was sent to the hospital. They spoke to the victim at Erlanger, and he told them he had purchased some beer on E. 11th Street and spoke to three men who asked for money for cigarettes. He told police he gave ... (click for more)
How do the citizens of Democrat cities celebrate the 4th? Well the old-fashioned way, they shoot each other.
As usual ChiTown led the way with over a hundred shootings and at least 18 dead. Two police officers were shot which brings the total number of cops shot so far this year to 33. Chicago hasn't had a Republican mayor since the 1930s.
Meanwhile in the Democrat ... (click for more)
There are more than 13 cities that fell for the Black Lives Matter idea to ‘Defund the Police’ after last summer’s rioting and mayhem. If the truth be told they now wish they had never made such a colossal “mistake” after another one of the bloodiest July 4 th weekends on record. The final count is 618 Americans shot and 233 dead. There is no room for doubt; gun violence is at an ... (click for more)
The last remaining member of Chattanooga’s trifecta of golden prospects made his long-awaited return to the pitcher’s mound in the Lookouts’ 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. For 17 pitches, Lookout fans got to watch top pitching prospect Nick Lodolo mow down all six Smokies he faced.
After missing the last few weeks with a hand injury, the 6’6 Lodolo ripped through the ... (click for more)
It began with a swinging strikeout by Rocket City’s Mitch Nay around 7:30pm on a muggy Chattanooga evening. Starting Lookouts pitcher Douglas Graham Ashcraft walked off the mound having completed a scoreless first inning for the Cincinnati Reds Double-A team. Over the next two weeks, Chattanooga’s newest pitcher has repeated this feat nineteen more times.
Through three starts ... (click for more)