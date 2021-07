Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER

HOMELESSW RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT UNDER

---

BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA

2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYKIN, ROBERT L

2113 MAE DELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH

32 CHARLSIE TR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BULLOCH, KENNETH DEON

1058 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

COLLIER, LISA DIANE

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DODSON, AMIE YVETTE

WAVERLY MOTEL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

DONATELL, MEREDITH WHITNEY

7411 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

3503 NAVAJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EATON, TEDRA LYNN

4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PETITION TO REVOKE

---

FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM

26 MABRY PLACE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GANN, AMANDA ANN

281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GARNER, JEFFERY

3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

GUTIERREZ-LOPEZ, DANIEL

1240 HELENA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HANKINS, AUSTIN TYLER

2784 FIERY GIZZARD ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

5900 RAGNER HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLDER, MICHAEL DALE

7500 BANTHER ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

HOLLINS, ANAMESHA D

1103 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374063203

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

9039 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373798904

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HUCKABEE, MICHAEL SHANE

7709 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

HYATT, CECILIA FAYE

406 OSBOURNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES

208 0AK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN

4601 CLONTS RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE

4528 HIGHLAND AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE

6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCDONALD, JAJUANA LAFAYE

4115 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161716

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

NEWMAN, JEFFERY TAYLOR

3518 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN

990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

PARKER, CHRISTOPHER S

348 WEST 38TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENS---PARKER, SHEILA HARVEY9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT828 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---PUCKETT, JENNIFER LYNN1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT1192 LAKESIDE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---ROWE, RYAN JOSEPH124 W 19TH ST HIXSON, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUTLEDGE, CHARLES JAMES288 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMMONS, SANTANIESHA LEVONNE4812 ARROW HEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SUTTLES, CHELSEA PHIANSHA6705 BARCLAY LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TAYLOR, DAIZON TERRELL1718 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---TOMAS-JOSE, JAIME RENE2302 JUNIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH2107 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VANANDEN, JOEL S6934 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---VANZANT, SHERRY1301 SWOPE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMSON, DEBRA FAYE3229 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YOUNG, KEMARKUS TREVON916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED