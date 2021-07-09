Chattanooga Police Department Announces Installation Of Additional Public Safety Cameras

Offense Type # of Incidents with usable video Aggravated Assault 112 Arrest (on scene) 82 Carjacking 1 Homicide 13 Rape 1 Robbery 16 Simple Assault 17 Weapon Offense 28 TOTAL OFFENSES 280



The Chattanooga Police Department has added 16 new public safety cameras to its existing network, bringing the total to 53 cameras since the first installations in 2017. The entire integrated network focuses on deterring crime, crime solving, and improving community safety.When determining the placement of the 16 new public safety cameras, CPD used community input, three years of compiled statistical crime data, qualitative intelligence, officer experience and vendor consultation. The CPD Crime Analysis Unit conducted an analysis of crime that’s inflicted the most social harm throughout the city narrowed down to the densest locations by block numbers. These locations were then provided to the CPD Neighborhood Policing Bureau to provide input based on their observations and experiences throughout their shifts.Next, the locations were presented to community members for input to determine exactly where the cameras were placed. This is the same criteria used to determine the locations of the previous installations.The video from the network of public safety cameras feeds into the Real Time Intelligence Center. The RTIC is a centralized intelligence, technology, analysis and investigative center housed at the Police Service Center. This video evidence is used by investigators to build their cases and hold offenders accountable. Since January 1, the Chattanooga Police Department RTIC investigators have either monitored, followed up on or investigated 1,022 incidents. Video was usable as evidence in 280 violent crime incidents and arrests.

Each public safety camera is housed in a 2-foot-tall, white metal box clearly and obviously marked with the CPD badge and a blue flashing light on top. The boxes are mounted on EPB poles equipped with power and fiber optics. The cameras are adjustable, can be angled in different directions, and equipped with a zoom lens. They are also designed to be moved as crime trends and needs change.





The 16 newest cameras were purchased with an approved budgeted amount of $208,789 in 2020, but due to COVID-19 and short supply they were just delivered in June. The location data and additional input and information remains valid. CPD will conduct another study beginning April, 2022 to determine where any new cameras will be placed and if any current cameras should be moved to new locations.