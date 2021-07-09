Chattanooga Police Department Announces Installation Of Additional Public Safety Cameras

 Friday, July 9, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Chattanooga Police Department has added 16 new public safety cameras to its existing network, bringing the total to 53 cameras since the first installations in 2017. The entire integrated network focuses on deterring crime, crime solving, and improving community safety.

When determining the placement of the 16 new public safety cameras, CPD used community input, three years of compiled statistical crime data, qualitative intelligence, officer experience and vendor consultation. The CPD Crime Analysis Unit conducted an analysis of crime that’s inflicted the most social harm throughout the city narrowed down to the densest locations by block numbers. These locations were then provided to the CPD Neighborhood Policing Bureau to provide input based on their observations and experiences throughout their shifts.
Next, the locations were presented to community members for input to determine exactly where the cameras were placed. This is the same criteria used to determine the locations of the previous installations.

The video from the network of public safety cameras feeds into the Real Time Intelligence Center. The RTIC is a centralized intelligence, technology, analysis and investigative center housed at the Police Service Center. This video evidence is used by investigators to build their cases and hold offenders accountable. Since January 1, the Chattanooga Police Department RTIC investigators have either monitored, followed up on or investigated 1,022 incidents. Video was usable as evidence in 280 violent crime incidents and arrests.
 

Offense Type

# of Incidents with usable video

Aggravated Assault

112

Arrest (on scene)

82

Carjacking

1

Homicide

13

Rape

1

Robbery

16

Simple Assault

17

Weapon Offense

28

TOTAL OFFENSES

280

Each public safety camera is housed in a 2-foot-tall, white metal box clearly and obviously marked with the CPD badge and a blue flashing light on top. The boxes are mounted on EPB poles equipped with power and fiber optics. The cameras are adjustable, can be angled in different directions, and equipped with a zoom lens. They are also designed to be moved as crime trends and needs change. 


The 16 newest cameras were purchased with an approved budgeted amount of $208,789 in 2020, but due to COVID-19 and short supply they were just delivered in June. The location data and additional input and information remains valid. CPD will conduct another study beginning April, 2022 to determine where any new cameras will be placed and if any current cameras should be moved to new locations.


Police Blotter: Mysterious Woman Leaves Her Items In Man's Truck Instead Of Stealing His Things; Cell Phone May Be Culprit In Car Fire

TDOT Contract Crews To Pave Local Roads Near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project

Man, 20, Shot While Traveling In Car On Moss Street On Thursday Night


Police Blotter: Mysterious Woman Leaves Her Items In Man's Truck Instead Of Stealing His Things; Cell Phone May Be Culprit In Car Fire

Police responded to a property found at 1807 Elmendorf St. Officers spoke to the owner of the business. He said a woman entered his business around 9:40 a.m., looked inside the building and quickly exited. The woman entered a man's pick-up truck and sat inside it for a few minutes. The woman then exited the truck and walked away from the property. The man got into his truck to go ... (click for more)

TDOT Contract Crews To Pave Local Roads Near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project

As the project to replace bridges over and on Interstate 24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga nears completion, the contractor will be milling, paving and striping local roads within the project area. This work will take place during the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day beginning on Monday through Thursday. The affected roadways are listed below. • North Terrace between ... (click for more)

Opinion

Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

We Need Tennessee CLEAN

When teaching Environmental Science I will conclude the year with a garbage unit. Most years some students participate in a litter clean up which has given me a good perspective of litter in Hamilton County. One year my students also made a presentation the Hamilton County Commission about litter. I believe that litter, specifically plastic, is the most important environmental ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookout Bats Disappear In Loss To Smokies

Chattanooga's Olympic catcher stood in the right-handed batter’s box, made great contact with a Luis Lugo pitch, and roped a double into leftfield. Or at least it would have been a double, had Zach Davis not been in the perfect position to snag it out of the air. It was that kind of night for the Lookouts, who blew an early two run lead in a 5-2 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. ... (click for more)

Golfer Lindsey Hollis Is Awarded All-American Scholar Status

Lindsey Hollis, a local golfer, attends Wofford College in South Carolina. She and three of her teammates (Nicole Amos, Becca Earl and Lina Settelmayer) were just awarded All-American Scholar status by the WGCA (Women’s Golf Coaches Association) for 2020-2021. The stringent criteria for the award requires a 3.5 or better cumulative GPA while actively participating in tournaments. ... (click for more)


