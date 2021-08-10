Dalton Police Department Investigating Counterfeit Money

A man attempted to pass counterfeit money at a Dalton business and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. The cashier recognized the money as counterfeit and the suspects fled the scene before police could arrive, but they were recorded by store surveillance.The incident happened on the afternoon of June 29 at the Walgreen’s pharmacy on Glenwood Avenue. Witnesses told police that two men walked into the store together and immediately split up, with the second man asking the cashier where the bathrooms were.The first man walked over to a gift card display and eventually picked out several and asked the cashier to load $300 on to the gift cards. The suspect then handed the cashier three $100 bills, which the cashier suspected to be counterfeit. The cashier went into a back area to consult with another employee while the second male returned to the front of the store with the suspect. After a few moments, the employees called for a manager over the PA system. The second man, who investigators consider a person of interest in this case, immediately hurriedly left the store. The suspect also immediately ran out of the store, and both of the men got into the same vehicle, a 2018 red Hyundai Sonata which was being driven by another individual.The suspect is a Black male who wore a black t-shirt with a colorful design on the front and a Covid mask pulled below his nose and a backwards black baseball cap. The person of interest who was traveling with him is a Black male with short, close cropped hair who wore a black shirt. Pictures of both individuals and their vehicle are included with this article.Anyone who recognizes these individuals is asked to please contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.