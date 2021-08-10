 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Dalton Police Department Investigating Counterfeit Money

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A man attempted to pass counterfeit money at a Dalton business and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. The cashier recognized the money as counterfeit and the suspects fled the scene before police could arrive, but they were recorded by store surveillance. 

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 29 at the Walgreen’s pharmacy on Glenwood Avenue. Witnesses told police that two men walked into the store together and immediately split up, with the second man asking the cashier where the bathrooms were.
The first man walked over to a gift card display and eventually picked out several and asked the cashier to load $300 on to the gift cards. The suspect then handed the cashier three $100 bills, which the cashier suspected to be counterfeit. The cashier went into a back area to consult with another employee while the second male returned to the front of the store with the suspect. After a few moments, the employees called for a manager over the PA system. The second man, who investigators consider a person of interest in this case, immediately hurriedly left the store. The suspect also immediately ran out of the store, and both of the men got into the same vehicle, a 2018 red Hyundai Sonata which was being driven by another individual. 

The suspect is a Black male who wore a black t-shirt with a colorful design on the front and a Covid mask pulled below his nose and a backwards black baseball cap. The person of interest who was traveling with him is a Black male with short, close cropped hair who wore a black shirt. Pictures of both individuals and their vehicle are included with this article. 

Anyone who recognizes these individuals is asked to please contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.

Hagarty, Blackburn Vote Against $1 Trillion Infrasture Bill, But It Passes

2 California Men Charged After House, Car Shot Up On Woodvale Avenue In Chattanooga

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Tennessee Senators Bill Hagarty and Marsha Blackburn on Tuesday voted against President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. However, it passed 69-30 as all Democrats and 19 Republicans

Two California men have been arrested after a house and car were shot up on Woodvale Avenue on Saturday. Police said the incident involved gang activity. Police went to the Woodvale Avenue

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Hagarty, Blackburn Vote Against $1 Trillion Infrasture Bill, But It Passes

Tennessee Senators Bill Hagarty and Marsha Blackburn on Tuesday voted against President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. However, it passed 69-30 as all Democrats and 19 Republicans were in favor. Officials said the plan would send $633 million to Tennessee over a five-year period for improving public transit options. It would also include $5.8 billion to repair highways ... (click for more)

2 California Men Charged After House, Car Shot Up On Woodvale Avenue In Chattanooga

Two California men have been arrested after a house and car were shot up on Woodvale Avenue on Saturday. Police said the incident involved gang activity. Police went to the Woodvale Avenue location in response to a shots fired call. About 10 hours later, police responded to an aggravated assault call in a nearby area. Police spoke to the complainant, who said he heard about ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, Judge Russell Bean

I can honestly say Chattanooga will be losing one of the most caring and compassionate judges to ever grace the City Court in 2022. I know personally that Judge Bean carries that same caring and compassion for his fellow man both inside and outside the courtroom and lives what he preaches every day. I will never forget the story years ago when a motorist appeared in front of

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He's less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn't distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He's apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel's three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game

UTC Athletics Offers Gold Pass For Recent Alumni

The Chattanooga Mocs marketing and ticketing machine rolls on this summer providing fans with as many options as possible to follow the teams. The latest is aimed at graduates of the University over the last five years. The "Gold Pass" grants entry into all five ticketed sports exclusively for those who graduated between 2016-21. It's good for every home event excluding premium


