2 California Men Charged After House, Car Shot Up On Woodvale Avenue In Chattanooga

Two California men have been arrested after a house and car were shot up on Woodvale Avenue on Saturday. Police said the incident involved gang activity.

Police went to the Woodvale Avenue location in response to a shots fired call. About 10 hours later, police responded to an aggravated assault call in a nearby area.

Police spoke to the complainant, who said he heard about four shots when he was sitting in the living room. He said his front living room window then shattered and he took cover on the floor.

Police spoke to another complainant who said their Kia was hit by gunfire, and police found several shell casings in the area. Police noticed the windshield and passenger side windows were blown out.

All the people interviewed said they heard loud shots fired from the street. One person let police watch their surveillance video, and it showed a silver sedan pull into a driveway. Police said a black male and female were seen in the front seats.

Police said they saw those two exit the vehicle, and then a white Dodge Durango with black wheels and dark tint passed by the house as shots were fired.

Police said they saw on the video the Dodge pass in front of the house, and that gunfire was then heard. Police said all the people inside the home came outside, and by then the shooters had left the premises.



An hour later, police were dispatched to Moss Street, where reports said gang members were brandishing firearms. Police saw the white Durango that matched the description of the vehicle mentioned before.



Police said several members of the group ran into a wooded area and they detained one juvenile. The other members of the group were also detained shortly thereafter. Police said they found several firearms, and that some guns had been thrown under an outside staircase in order to “distance the weapons from their person.”



Two members of the group, Rufus Wesley Brown, 27, and Dangelo Dmarcus McMahan, 25, were arrested.

Brown gave his address as 9012 Selma St., Bakersville, Calif.

McMahan gave his as 3507 San Jose Ave., Fresno, Calif.

They are each charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.