 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Alabama Man Arrested For Collegedale Pharmacy Burglary, 2nd Suspect Still Wanted

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

One person has been arrested, and another is on the run, after a pharmacy burglary in Collegedale on Saturday.

 

Collegedale Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Thrifty Medplus Pharmacy, at 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Officers arrived on the scene within five minutes of receiving the call and not only discovered that the rear door to the pharmacy had been forced open, but also witnessed a suspect running from the scene, jumping a fence onto the Collegedale Greenway.

 

Police and deputies chased the suspect on foot and were able to safely capture him hiding in the woods along the greenway. 

 

A second person of interest was also tracked, with assistance from a police K9 from another jurisdiction, but, that suspect was able to get away. 

 

Collegedale investigators were able to confirm that the suspects had not been able to get into the pharmacy store area, likely scared from the scene by the loud burglar alarm.

Nothing was stolen from the pharmacy. 

 

The captured suspect was identified as Joshua Lamar Crowell, 30, from Madison, Al., with a history of burglary arrests in the tri-state area. 

 

The other suspect remains at large, but is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches, wearing glasses, and was last seen wearing navy blue coveralls with dark green straps. 

 

Crowell is out of jail on a $100,000 bond. 


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 10, 2021

Hamilton County Has 316 New Cases Of COVID And 3 More Deaths; 40 In ICU

August 10, 2021

Georgia Has 25 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 316 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,140. There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 525 in the county. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,881. There are 4,385 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 316 New Cases Of COVID And 3 More Deaths; 40 In ICU

Hamilton County had 316 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,140. There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 525 in the county. It is reported they were two men and one woman, two white and one black, and two were age 81 and older and the other was age 71-80. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, Judge Russell Bean

I can honestly say Chattanooga will be losing one of the most caring and compassionate judges to ever grace the City Court in 2022. I know personally that Judge Bean carries that same caring and compassion for his fellow man both inside and outside the courtroom and lives what he preaches every day. I will never forget the story years ago when a motorist appeared in front of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Offers Gold Pass For Recent Alumni

The Chattanooga Mocs marketing and ticketing machine rolls on this summer providing fans with as many options as possible to follow the teams. The latest is aimed at graduates of the University over the last five years. The “Gold Pass” grants entry into all five ticketed sports exclusively for those who graduated between 2016-21. It’s good for every home event excluding premium ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors