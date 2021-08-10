Alabama Man Arrested For Collegedale Pharmacy Burglary, 2nd Suspect Still Wanted

One person has been arrested, and another is on the run, after a pharmacy burglary in Collegedale on Saturday.

Collegedale Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Thrifty Medplus Pharmacy, at 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Officers arrived on the scene within five minutes of receiving the call and not only discovered that the rear door to the pharmacy had been forced open, but also witnessed a suspect running from the scene, jumping a fence onto the Collegedale Greenway.

Police and deputies chased the suspect on foot and were able to safely capture him hiding in the woods along the greenway.

A second person of interest was also tracked, with assistance from a police K9 from another jurisdiction, but, that suspect was able to get away.

Collegedale investigators were able to confirm that the suspects had not been able to get into the pharmacy store area, likely scared from the scene by the loud burglar alarm.

Nothing was stolen from the pharmacy.

The captured suspect was identified as Joshua Lamar Crowell, 30, from Madison, Al., with a history of burglary arrests in the tri-state area.

The other suspect remains at large, but is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches, wearing glasses, and was last seen wearing navy blue coveralls with dark green straps.

Crowell is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.