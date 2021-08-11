Hamilton County Schools To Require Masks For Students, Staff

Hamilton County School officials said Wednesday that, effective Thursday, all Hamilton County Schools’ staff will be required to wear a face covering while inside buildings and on school buses.

In addition, effective on Monday, face coverings will be required for all students while inside buildings with a parental opt-out option.

Officials said, "We will share more information on accessing the parental opt-out form prior to Monday.

"We will provide additional guidance on school operations on Thursday."

Supt. Bryan Johnson had an important COVID-19 update on this video .