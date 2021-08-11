 Thursday, August 12, 2021 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Family Dog Perishes In House Fire In Hixson Wednesday Evening

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A Hixson family lost its pet in a fire on Wednesday evening.

At 7:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a residence in the 4600 block of Norcross Road and it was upgraded to a residential fire response. Firefighters made a quick interior attack on the bedroom blaze and got the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, but once on the scene, they notified crews that a small dog was inside. The unresponsive pet was located and brought out of the structure.

Firefighters performed CPR and provided oxygen, but sadly, the dog could not be revived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Multiple Green Shift companies responded. 


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 12, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 11, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JAMES BRUCE 24 PICKETT LAKE RD COALMONT, 373137015 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 08/11/2021 1 HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JAMES BRUCE 24 PICKETT LAKE RD COALMONT, 373137015 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BELL, ISAIAH E 151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Opinion

Masks In Schools Should Be A Required Prerequisite - And Response

The Unity Group of Chattanooga strongly agrees with the assessment that has been given by groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the ProtectMyCare doctors from across this state. The use of masks in schools should not only be a required prerequisite, but it should be just the first of many necessary mitigation strategies employed as we deal with the recent spike of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The School Board Test

When the Hamilton County School Board meets tonight, it can save the taxpayers literally thousands of dollars. The agenda for the special called meeting is to purportedly prepare a contract for interim schools superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns to serve the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson resigned last month to accept a position ... (click for more)

Sports

Life In A Suitcase: Nick Lodolo, Not Just Another Guy

Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider? For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)

Mocs Football Preview: Offensive Line Sets The Foundation

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com starts its 8-point season preview series this week with the foundation for success on both sides of the ball. Today, we look at the offensive line before shifting to the defensive front on Friday. Starters Returning (5): Harrison Moon, Cole Strange, Kyle Miskelley, McClendon ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors