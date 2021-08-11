Family Dog Perishes In House Fire In Hixson Wednesday Evening

A Hixson family lost its pet in a fire on Wednesday evening.

At 7:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a residence in the 4600 block of Norcross Road and it was upgraded to a residential fire response. Firefighters made a quick interior attack on the bedroom blaze and got the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, but once on the scene, they notified crews that a small dog was inside. The unresponsive pet was located and brought out of the structure.

Firefighters performed CPR and provided oxygen, but sadly, the dog could not be revived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Multiple Green Shift companies responded.