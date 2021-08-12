2 Families Escape Burning Home Early Thursday Morning

Two families were able to escape a burning home Thursday morning thanks to one of the residents.

At 4:27 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house in the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue for a residential fire and found flames coming from the front porch.

The families who live upstairs and downstairs made out safely because one of the residents woke up to the smell of smoke, spotted the fire and immediately took action to alert everyone else.

Firefighters made a quick, aggressive attack on the front of the structure and extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Multiple Green Shift companies responded to the scene, along with CPD and Hamilton County EMS.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents.



