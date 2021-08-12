Police Blotter: Math Composition Notebook Missing After Break-In Outside Plasma Center; Burger King Banned From Chatt Inn

A woman said she came out to her Honda CRV on East 50th Street at CSL Plasma and found her driver door opened. When she searched her car she noticed that someone had taken her math composition notebook. No other items were taken. When viewing video footage of the incident, the officer was unable to get a clear picture of any suspect. The video footage was only able to catch her car lights come on when no one was outside. She said the composition notebook is only worth about $5. The officer checked the two dumpsters behind the building and a trash can located in the parking lot, but was unable to find the composition notebook. She has a dash cam inside of her vehicle and is activated upon movement to the vehicle. She will be going through the dash cam to see if there is any video footage of a suspect.

* * *

An anonymous caller said a green sedan has been going back and forth past their house on Taylor Street. They have seen it for the past few weeks and have not seen the vehicle before. The officer searched the area for the vehicle and was unable to find it.

* *

A employee of CS Service Works at 6003 Shallowford Road said someone broke the lock off of an air machine. She said the lock cost $125 and the coin box with $263 in coins was taken.

* * *

A woman on North Orchard Knob Avenue said her vehicle was struck by a driver who kept going. She didn't notice the immediate moment that this incident happened or have any further information regarding the suspect vehicle or time frame. The vehicle appeared damaged on the front driver's side with notable damage.

* * *

An officer responded to a hold up alarm at 3956 Brainerd Road where the manager of the store said a man came into the store, bought cigarettes and left. After about 20 minutes he came back and wanted to exchange the cigarettes for a different brand. She explained the store policy after cigarettes are purchased they cannot be returned. The man got very upset, came around the counter and hit her in the face with an open hand. The suspect fled immediately afterward in a black Chevy Avalanche. The manager did not have any visible injuries and did not want EMS, but showed police video of the incident where the suspect hit her in the face. Police checked the area and could not find the suspect. Police did not immediately recognize the suspect and have not been able to identify him.

* * *

Police were called on a follow-up for a theft from a car on Garden Road. The woman said her bank representative from TVFCU had called her and informed her that an unknown woman had driven through their Eastgate location and their Hamilton Place Branch and used her stolen information to cash personal checks. The police spoke with the representative of TVFCU Bank, who said an unknown woman driving a black Ford had used the woman's bank account information and ID to cash two possibly stolen Capital One checks for the amounts of $2,690 and $2,300. The suspect received the money at both locations and drove away, but the bank does have pictures of the suspect and the vehicle.

* * *

A tall man attempted to do a buggy push out through the garden section at Home Depot on Northpoint Boulevard. The suspect was stopped by a loss prevention officer. The man said he was going to look at flowers. The suspect then drove off in a black Nissan Sentra with Florida plates. The employee believes that the same suspect attempted the same theft earlier in the day at their Fort Oglethorpe store.

* * *

A woman working at Northgate Mall told police she believes her husband took her 2012 Chevy Camaro while she was working. She said she is trying to get him to move out of their home.

* * *

An officer saw a woman panhandling on the traffic island at the intersection of East Brainerd Road and Lee Highway. The officer called the woman over to the parking lot of Island Liquor store and gave her a warning on panhandling. She left without incident.

* * *

An officer was traveling north on Central Avenue when they saw a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling in front of them with very dark tinted windows. The windows' tint was so dark the officer could not see any occupants inside the vehicle. Police initiated a traffic stop at 4100 Hooker Road and spoke with the three passengers. The car tint was tested and determined to be illegal. The driver was given a verbal warning and allowed to leave the scene.

* * *

A man told police he was about to drive onto Tennessee Avenue when a woman in her 40s hit the passenger side of his car with her bicycle while she was riding it. There was no damage to the vehicle that the complainant could see. The complainant then said he got out of his car and attempted to ask the female if she needed an ambulance or wanted police involved but she said she did not want help but wanted to leave the scene. The man said before she left, a man that was riding a bicycle with her took a picture of his license plate before they left the scene. The man wanted the interaction documented.

* * *

Police were called to an apartment on Hixson Pike on a disturbance call. The officer spoke with a man and woman who both said they were fine and were not sure why police were called. They spoke very little English and had a hard time understanding police. Police at this point saw no injuries to either of them and there were no signs of a struggle. At this time police had no further information or evidence to process and cleared the scene.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting call at the Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road. The manager said two people were in the store and stole three cases of beer. He said a woman wearing a pink shirt walked out with three cases of beer valuing at about $67. She left with a man wearing a white and black shirt in a black Chevy Impala with a drive out tag. Police checked the area and could not find the suspects.

* * *

A man at Portland Street and Sheridan Avenue said he was being harassed by his mother and his brother. The man said he was being threatened by both of them and he was scared they were going to kill him. He said it was in reference to his arrest and the threats were communicated to him by phone. He was unable to provide any definitive proof of what was said to validate these threats that were made to him. He wished to make a report to document his concerns in the event some action were to take place. Since there was no actual evidence any threats had taken place, there was no further action taken at this time.

* * *

A woman on Union Avenue said a coworker of hers only known as "Turk" arrived at her residence. "Turk" knocked on her door and requested to use her phone. She described "Turk" as a black female. "Turk" called 911 then left the residence in a gray Charger or Challenger heading eastbound on Union Avenue. She said "Turk" did not state why she needed 911 and left the area.

* * *

A man on Alabama Avenue told police that he did his business in his father's front yard because his father would not let him inside to use the bathroom. He further stated that he was homeless and came here to get his disability money that he receives every month. The officer spoke with the complainant, who said his son used the bathroom in his yard. He said he would not give him the money or his belongings until he cleaned it up. He also said his son was homeless and came by occasionally to retrieve his disability money. The son agreed to clean up his mess and his father gave him his money without issue. He then left the scene on foot without further issue.

* * *

A man on Ely Road said sometime during the night someone broke into his truck and stole his sunglasses, his firearm and the holster his firearm was in. He said he will have to call back with the serial number for the weapon, which he later did. He said his truck was locked and believes that the person used a slim jim to unlock the driver side door to gain entry.

* * *

A man on Bon Air Circle said someone stole four tires and rims from the front porch of his house. He says due to a fire there no one was at the house during that time frame.

* * *

A woman said that while at Memorial Hospital someone stole the Tennessee tag off of her 2012 Kia.

* * *

Police were called to Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. because a man wouldn't leave the room or get out of bed despite several attempts by motel staff to rouse him. Police were able to wake the man and he agreed to leave the property without incident.

* * *

Police were called to Chatt Inn at 2000 E. 23rd St. The security member for the motel said a man known as Burger King is not supposed to be at the Chatt Inn. The man was told he is no longer allowed back on the property and if he comes back he will be arrested for criminal trespassing.