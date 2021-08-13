Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center and he called the police. Police were able to recover the firearm and turned it into the property section. The firearm was a Dickerson .38 pistol with two spent rounds and four live rounds with the firearm. The firearm was not reported stolen at this time.

* * *

An officer saw a panhandler standing in the median obstructing traffic at 7400 Commons Blvd. The officer tried to get out with the suspect and he began to walk away. The suspect was detained and police explained to him the law about obstructing roadways. After a conversation about the law and programs run through the Community Kitchen, the man left the scene.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike said she had left her vehicle in the care of a man while she was incarcerated and found out her wallet had been stolen out of her car along with her purse when he came to pick her up from Silverdale. She said he had parked the car at a motel after it was running hot and left it to go get water. Police viewed camera footage from the motel and only saw the man and woman enter and exit the vehicle in the footage. As of now, no suspects are known.

* * *



An officer saw a panhandler standing on the interstate off ramp to Shallowford Road flying a cardboard sign in attempts to solicit money from motorists. The officer approached the panhandler and he identified himself and said he didn't know it was illegal to panhandle on the interstate off ramps. The man said he has been homeless for two months and is in between jobs. The officer informed the man of the options he has for assistance with being homeless and in need. He is clear not to be walking/panhandling on the interstate any more.

* * *

An officer saw a white Saturn Ion that had been parked for hours unoccupied in the parking lot of Carver Rec Center, 600 North Orchard Knob Ave. The Tennessee tag displayed was expired in 2018 and did not come back to the correct vehicle. The VIN was partially covered. The car was locked. No cars with that partial VIN were located in COPLINK. The officer was able to find a report where this vehicle took off when police attempted to make a traffic stop.

* * *

A woman on East 10th Street said she had recently gone to the doctor for a fall she had in April. She continued by saying the fall was caused by management not fixing things within her apartment. She wished to make a report as she did not believe she should be paying for the medical bills.

* * *

A woman at Champy's Restaurant at 526 E Martin Luther King Blvd. said a man wearing blue and white plaid shorts with a black shirt was harassing her and her coworkers while they were closing the restaurant. The suspect was not on scene at this time but the complainant stated that she wanted the man banned if he was located. Police searched the area but did not locate him.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on East Brainerd Road where a man said he was afraid due to his roommate being intoxicated, belligerent and using derogatory terms in their native language. No criminal offense had occurred. The man's roommate went to bed when police arrived.

* * *

An officer responded to a vandalism at 3227 Brainerd Road, The Hatch Outfitters. Upon arrival the officer saw the front door made of glass had been damaged and there was a hole in the glass and the sheet of glass slid down in the door frame. There was no way to get in contact with the business owners through dispatch. It is unclear if there was or is anyone in the business at this time due to both front and back doors still being locked. A complaint card was left in the business.

* * *



An officer responded to Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road, room 103, for a disorder. An anonymous caller said a woman was banging on the walls, yelling to call police. Police arrived and met a woman who said she was the one banging on the walls. She said her boyfriend was arguing with her. She said he attempted to spray shaving cream on her and she was afraid it was going to escalate, prompting her to bang on the walls and call police. The woman told police no physical altercation occurred and left the property to meet with a friend who was going to pick her up.

* * *

A man on 10th Avenue said he had $800 in cash stolen out of his wallet. He said last night he invited two acquaintances of his over to stay the night because they are homeless. He fell asleep and when he woke up he found that the individuals who were staying with him were gone and also that the cash out of his wallet was missing. He didn't know the names of the individuals and contacted a mutual friend to find out what their names were. He was unsure who took the money. Without further evidence and suspect information, no further action can be taken at this time.

* * *

A man on Gurley Street said when he stepped out of his apartment this morning he discovered his 2010 Honda Accord had been taken from the parking area. He and his wife had parked the vehicle there. He has the keys to the car and they paid cash for the vehicle so there was no reason for it to be repossessed. He had no idea how the vehicle would have been removed from the parking area. The man said the vehicle was all factory with nothing descriptive added to the vehicle. At the time of contact with the man there were no witnesses and the parking area was not covered by surveillance video. The vehicle was entered into the National Data Base as stolen. Later police found the Honda abandoned in the driveway of a business at 624 West Bell Ave. There were no cameras and no suspect information/witnesses. The vehicle's window was down and had possible water damage to the interior from weekend rain. The owner was notified, arrived on foot, and was able to drive away his vehicle. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

A man on East 3rd Street said he started his vehicle up and noticed it sounded funny. He saw a hat underneath his car that didn't belong to him and realized his catalytic converter had been cut. No suspect information known at this time.