 Friday, August 13, 2021 89.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Breaking News


Governor Lee Says Vaccination, Not Masks Is COVID Solution In WCLE Interview

Friday, August 13, 2021

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline held an exclusive interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee where the governor addressed the upward trend in COVID cases across the state.

 

Governor Lee said the answer lies with the vaccine, not with mask mandates.

 

He continued to encourage Tennesseans who are willing and able to get vaccinated. 


Regarding mask mandates in schools, Governor Lee said that parents should have the choice over their child wearing a mask to schools.


The interview is at:


http://mix104.info/governor-bill-lee-interview-2/


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

August 13, 2021

Governor Lee Says Vaccination, Not Masks Is COVID Solution In WCLE Interview


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center ... (click for more)

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline held an exclusive interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee where the governor addressed the upward trend in COVID cases across the state. Governor Lee ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center and he called the police. Police were able to recover the firearm and turned it into the property section. The firearm was a Dickerson .38 pistol with two spent rounds and four live rounds ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our South Is Under Siege

On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: Defensive Line U Tradition Continues

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round two in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the stout defensive front for this year’s edition. Starters Returning (3): Devonnsha Maxwell, Christian Smith, John Prince Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (5): Tavi McLean, Giovanni ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors