Governor Lee Says Vaccination, Not Masks Is COVID Solution In WCLE Interview

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline held an exclusive interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee where the governor addressed the upward trend in COVID cases across the state.

Governor Lee said the answer lies with the vaccine, not with mask mandates.

He continued to encourage Tennesseans who are willing and able to get vaccinated.

Regarding mask mandates in schools, Governor Lee said that parents should have the choice over their child wearing a mask to schools.

