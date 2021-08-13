Georgia Reports 45 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,165 More Cases
Friday, August 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,987.
There are 5,165 new cases, as that total reaches 982,589 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 68,852, which is an increase of 212 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,320 cases, up 34; 70 deaths; 275 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,379 cases, up 7; 67 deaths; 193 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,351 cases, up 9; 14 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,251 cases, up 44; 83 deaths; 304 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 15,780 cases, up 51; 238 deaths; 817 hospitalizations, up 1