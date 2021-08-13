 Friday, August 13, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Reports 45 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,165 More Cases

Friday, August 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,987.

There are 5,165 new cases, as that total reaches 982,589 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 68,852, which is an increase of 212 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,320 cases, up 34; 70 deaths; 275 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,379 cases, up 7; 67 deaths; 193 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,351 cases, up 9; 14 deaths; 63 hospitalizations

Walker County: 7,251 cases, up 44; 83 deaths; 304 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 15,780 cases, up 51; 238 deaths; 817 hospitalizations, up 1

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Samaritan Center Donation Includes Loaded Pistol; Catalytic Converter Thief Left Hat Behind

An officer responded to the Samaritan Center at 9231 Lee Hwy. to recover a firearm that was donated to them in their donation pile outside. The firearm was turned into the owner of the center and he called the police. Police were able to recover the firearm and turned it into the property section. The firearm was a Dickerson .38 pistol with two spent rounds and four live rounds ... (click for more)

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic - And Response (3)

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our South Is Under Siege

On Thursday an Erlanger Hospital official called a Parkridge Hospital colleague to say: “Help! Have you got any beds? We need COVID and ICU help!” The voice on the other end of the line said, “I’ve been trying to call you. We are completely and totally full … we have absolutely no vacancies.” Now, are you ready for the next call? Hospitals in Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville, and points ... (click for more)

Mocs Welcome Five Inductees Into Hall Of Fame

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2021 UTC Athletics Hall of Fame today. Five members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2021 Class includes student-athletes who were trailblazers in their sport, enjoyed long professional careers, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Offense Disappoints At 1st Vols Scrimmage

Tennessee went to Neyland Stadium Thursday morning for its first football scrimmage of the preseason and the offense wasn’t up to the occasion. Josh Heupel’s specialty unit wasn’t consistent enough to meet the head coach's expectations. “At the end of the day, I don’t think offensively we like they way we strung things together,” he said. The review added to what has ... (click for more)


