City officials are giving Nippon Paint more time to complete a $61 million automotive paint plant at the former Harriet Tubman site in East Chattanooga.

The requirement for the project completion date is being pushed back to Dec. 31, 2025.

The project end date is being moved back to Dec. 31, 2027.

The new deadline for the road construction completion will be June 30, 2023. A new road will be constructed leading to the plant as part of the project that is due to add 150 jobs.