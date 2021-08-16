Police Blotter: Loose Screw Could Be Culprit In Missing Tag; $58,000 SUV Found On 47th Street

* * *

A man on Market Street reported to police a woman he believed to be intoxicated. He said a white Toyota driven by a woman with a ponytail was flashing the high beams at him repeatedly while creeping up towards his car. The woman then got out of her car and started walking north on Market Street. Police checked Mexiville near by to attempt to locate the woman. There was only one woman in the bar, who said she didn't own a Toyota.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street called police to say someone got into his car. He said his vehicle was left unlocked and they managed to take his Taurus Judge pistol. He didn't have the serial number but would call back later when he got it.

* * *

A man on North Glen Drive called police to say someone got into his unlocked car and took his 9mm Taurus from the vehicle. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on 7th Avenue said her husband keeps his vehicle parked there at his Nana's home. She said that he noticed that the tag was gone about a week ago and he's not sure when he last saw it still on the vehicle. She said that he drives it a lot and the tag possibly just fell off at some point because it had a loose screw holding it on.

* * *

A woman said someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle while it was parked on I-75 SB right before exit 11. The woman said she had a picture of the possible suspect because he was caught taking someone else's converter. She said this suspect was 30 minutes away from where her vehicle was parked.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road said someone got into his car and stole a 9mm Springfield Armory Hellcat pistol. The pistol was entered into NCIC.

* * *

* * *

A woman on East 49th Street said said she last saw her gun (pistol) in her car at home and the car was left locked. She went to the store the next day and left the car running and unlocked while she went inside for only a few minutes. She then discovered that it was gone.

* * *

A man on Chateau Lane said he left his 2019 Chevrolet Suburban there and it was stolen overnight. He said it has a "Thin Blue Line" sticker on the back of the vehicle and that he does not know who took the SUV. The man said he does not let anyone else drive his vehicle. He would like to prosecute if his vehicle is located. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC and had dispatch BOLO the vehicle. Mr. Cooper valued the vehicle at $58,000. Police observed the white Chevy Suburban sitting in the driveway of West 47th Street. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was towed by Mostellers Towing to 3410 Amnicola Hwy. for crime scene. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. The owner was notified his vehicle was recovered.