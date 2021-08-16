 Monday, August 16, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Loose Screw Could Be Culprit In Missing Tag; $58,000 SUV Found On 47th Street

Monday, August 16, 2021

* * * 

A man on Market Street reported to police a woman he believed to be intoxicated. He said a white Toyota driven by a woman with a ponytail was flashing the high beams at him repeatedly while creeping up towards his car. The woman then got out of her car and started walking north on Market Street. Police checked Mexiville near by to attempt to locate the woman. There was only one woman in the bar, who said she didn't own a Toyota. 

* * * 

A man on Chestnut Street called police to say someone got into his car. He said his vehicle was left unlocked and they managed to take his Taurus Judge pistol. He didn't have the serial number but would call back later when he got it.

* * * 

A man on North Glen Drive called police to say someone got into his unlocked car and took his 9mm Taurus from the vehicle. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * * 

A woman on 7th Avenue said her husband keeps his vehicle parked there at his Nana's home. She said that he noticed that the tag was gone about a week ago and he's not sure when he last saw it still on the vehicle. She said that he drives it a lot and the tag possibly just fell off at some point because it had a loose screw holding it on. 

* * *

A woman said someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle while it was parked on I-75 SB right before exit 11. The woman said she had a picture of the possible suspect because he was caught taking someone else's converter. She said this suspect was 30 minutes away from where her vehicle was parked.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road said someone got into his car and stole a 9mm Springfield Armory Hellcat pistol. The pistol was entered into NCIC.

* * * 

* * * 

A woman on East 49th Street said said she last saw her gun (pistol) in her car at home and the car was left locked. She went to the store the next day and left the car running and unlocked while she went inside for only a few minutes. She then discovered that it was gone.

* * *

A man on Chateau Lane said he left his 2019 Chevrolet Suburban there and it was stolen overnight. He said it has a "Thin Blue Line" sticker on the back of the vehicle and that he does not know who took the SUV. The man said he does not let anyone else drive his vehicle. He would like to prosecute if his vehicle is located. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC  and had dispatch BOLO the vehicle. Mr. Cooper valued the vehicle at $58,000. Police observed the white Chevy Suburban sitting in the driveway of West 47th Street. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was towed by Mostellers Towing to 3410 Amnicola Hwy. for crime scene. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. The owner was notified his vehicle was recovered. 


August 16, 2021

Get Off The Grid Fest Halts Ticket Sales, Reduces Capacity Due To COVID

August 16, 2021

City Of Dalton Citizen’s Government Academy Cancelled

August 16, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A festival powered by the sun featuring live music, eco-friendly vendors, and workshops led by nationally acclaimed climate change advocates is coming to East Ridge Friday through Sunday. Get

The City of Dalton will not be hosting the annual Citizen's Government Academy this year due to concerns over rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in Whitfield County. The program was scheduled

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Get Off The Grid Fest Halts Ticket Sales, Reduces Capacity Due To COVID

Get Off The Grid Fest Halts Ticket Sales, Reduces Capacity Due To COVID

A festival powered by the sun featuring live music, eco-friendly vendors, and workshops led by nationally acclaimed climate change advocates is coming to East Ridge Friday through Sunday. Get Off the Grid Fest 2021 will take place at Camp Jordan Park at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway. Out of concern for the rising number of COVID cases, Get Off The Grid organizers have closed online ticket

City Of Dalton Citizen’s Government Academy Cancelled

City Of Dalton Citizen's Government Academy Cancelled

The City of Dalton will not be hosting the annual Citizen's Government Academy this year due to concerns over rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in Whitfield County. The program was scheduled to begin Aug. 31. The Citizens Government Academy was scheduled to take place over the course of nine weeks this year with visits to various city facilities and presentations from Dalton's

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Rest In Peace, Chattanooga

Why would anyone want to come to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas? Just look at the daily headlines. I clipped a coupon for Rodizio Grill, yesterday's scene of what is probably another gang shooting. Bonny Oaks, Market Street, the police blotter tells the story. The men and women in blue are fighting a losing battle. They have been relegated to providing free rides and

Roy Exum: Unmasking The Masks

Roy Exum: Unmasking The Masks

This is probably the last thing you want to hear right now but two of my most trusted medical voices, unbeknownst to one another, have told me the drug store masks that we have worn for at least a year are virtually useless in our attempts to throttle COVID, and now the treacherous Delta variant. Yet I can go to six of the top six sources for COVID information and be told that by

Sports

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Dan Fleser: Things Looking Up For Vol Defense

Events of the past week cast a favorable light on Tennessee's defensive line, a football unit that will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season. Those defenders beat UT's offense to the crunch in Thursday's first preseason scrimmage, disrupting and changing the battle lines in their favor. Head coach Josh Heupel lauded their physical superiority and went further in noting

UTC Football Preview: Quarterbacks Impressive, But Still A Question mark

UTC Football Preview: Quarterbacks Impressive, But Still A Question mark

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to round three in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the men behind center for this year's edition. Starters Returning (1): Drayton Arnold Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (2): Cole Copeland, Robert Riddle 2nd-Year Freshmen


