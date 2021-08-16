City Of Dalton Citizen’s Government Academy Cancelled

The City of Dalton will not be hosting the annual Citizen’s Government Academy this year due to concerns over rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in Whitfield County. The program was scheduled to begin Aug. 31.



The Citizens Government Academy was scheduled to take place over the course of nine weeks this year with visits to various city facilities and presentations from Dalton’s elected and appointed leaders covering all of the functions of local government.

"However, considering recent reports of the spread of COVID-19 in our area and the somewhat limited ability to provide adequate social distancing while touring city facilities, the decision was made to cancel this fall’s session," officials said.

City leaders hope to be able to re-schedule the event in the future.





