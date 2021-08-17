East Ridge Fire Department Puts Out Small Fire At House On Spriggs Street

The East Ridge Fire Department responded on Tuesday night to a small house fire.

The call went out at 7:53 p.m. at a house at 4221 Spriggs St.

Also responding were East Ridge Police and Hamilton County EMS.



Upon arrival crews reported smoke inside the residence. All occupants had evacuated prior to fire department arrival. Crews located and extinguished a small fire in the attack. Crews then checked for fire extension and conducted overhaul operations.



The American Red Cross was notified to assist with the occupants. No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire appears to be an electric short circuit.