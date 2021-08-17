 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Weather

East Ridge Fire Department Puts Out Small Fire At House On Spriggs Street

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The East Ridge Fire Department responded on Tuesday night to a small house fire.

The call went out at 7:53 p.m. at a house at 4221 Spriggs St.

Also responding were East Ridge Police and Hamilton County EMS.

Upon arrival crews reported smoke inside the residence. All occupants had evacuated prior to fire department arrival. Crews located and extinguished a small fire in the attack. Crews then checked for fire extension and conducted overhaul operations.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist with the occupants. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire appears to be an electric short circuit.


August 18, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 17, 2021

Unity Group Says Black Population In Chattanooga Urban Areas Has Declined By 5,367 Since 2010 Census

August 17, 2021

August 18, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 17, 2021

Unity Group Says Black Population In Chattanooga Urban Areas Has Declined By 5,367 Since 2010 Census

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, JOHNNY LEE 555 FRANKLIN ST. JACKSONVILLE, 32234 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BALTAZAR, ALEX PEREZ 3700 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Unity Group Says Black Population In Chattanooga Urban Areas Has Declined By 5,367 Since 2010 Census

Unity Group Says Black Population In Chattanooga Urban Areas Has Declined By 5,367 Since 2010 Census

Officials of the Unity Group said in Chattanooga's 20 most urban census tracts, the African American population declined by 5,367 people between 2010 and 2020. Officials said, "The Unity Group is alarmed by the precipitous drop in Chattanooga's African American population. Over the next months, we urge business, political, nonprofit, and community leaders to spearhead efforts

My Friend Billy Green

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

I have an appointment today to get my third shot of the Moderna vaccine. That's right, my third. My fate is that I am "immunocompromised," which means my immune system that thwarts diseases isn't quite as sporty as some other people. When the CDC urged that all of us "compromised" get the third dose of the COVID vaccine after I got my first two does in February, I have jumped at

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee's football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. "Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you've got to play

Red Wolves Score Late To Beat North Texas 2-1

Red Wolves Score Late To Beat North Texas 2-1

North Texas travelled to CHI Memorial Stadium Tuesday night on a five-game unbeaten run looking to end the Red Wolves' personal unbeaten record at home for the 2021 campaign. The match started in a slog for both sides under the beautiful East Ridge sunshine, as neither side seemed to be able to create any big chances in attack. The Red Wolves finally found a chance at goal in the


