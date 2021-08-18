 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff's Office Interrupts Theft In Progress; Christopher Baxter Is Arrested

Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Christopher Baxter
Christopher Baxter

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office interrupted a theft in progress, and Christopher Baxter was arrested.

On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Spring Place Road and observed a subject running across the road toward Broomfield Road. 


The deputy was able to make contact with the subject, later identified as Christopher Baxter.

Baxter was arrested for an active local warrant for failure to appear in court. Upon his arrest, deputies discovered that he was in possession of a reciprocating saw, a backpack, numerous new and used saw blades, and various tools. 


Also on Tuesday, at approximately 8 a.m., patrol deputies and investigators responded to a business on Spring Place Road. Once on scene, the owner reported that between midnight and 3 a.m. two subjects were caught on camera, inside the fence of his business, and carrying reciprocating saws. 


Baxter was one of the suspects on the property carrying a saw. The victim also reported that two catalytic converters had been cut from vehicles during the same time frame that Baxter was on the property. 


Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the lights from the deputy’s patrol vehicle, who was participating in routine area checks, interrupted the criminal activity of two suspects near the business. 


Baxter was charged with theft over $1,000, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools. 


August 18, 2021

County Commission Candidate Stresses Vaccination During Door To Door Campaign

August 18, 2021

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Interrupts Theft In Progress; Christopher Baxter Is Arrested

August 18, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


County Commission candidate Greg Beck said his campaign is conducting a dual effort to encourage voters to get vaccinated. Christopher King, chairman of the re-elect Greg Beck Campaign, said ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office interrupted a theft in progress, and Christopher Baxter was arrested. On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

County Commission Candidate Stresses Vaccination During Door To Door Campaign

County Commission candidate Greg Beck said his campaign is conducting a dual effort to encourage voters to get vaccinated. Christopher King, chairman of the re-elect Greg Beck Campaign, said “If we must go from door to door to ask for a vote for Mr. Beck, then it is incumbent upon us to also include a word of advice to voters to get vaccinated. "We have underestimated and ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Interrupts Theft In Progress; Christopher Baxter Is Arrested

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office interrupted a theft in progress, and Christopher Baxter was arrested. On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Spring Place Road and observed a subject running across the road toward Broomfield Road. The deputy was able to make contact with the subject, later identified ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 22.2% Of Us Test Positive

I have an appointment today to get my third shot of the Moderna vaccine. That’s right, my third. My fate is that I am “immunocompromised,” which means my immune system that thwarts diseases isn’t quite as sporty as some other people. When the CDC urged that all of us “compromised” get the third dose of the COVID vaccine after I got my first two does in February, I have jumped at ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors