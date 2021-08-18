Bradley County Sheriff's Office Interrupts Theft In Progress; Christopher Baxter Is Arrested

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office interrupted a theft in progress, and Christopher Baxter was arrested.



On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Spring Place Road and observed a subject running across the road toward Broomfield Road.



The deputy was able to make contact with the subject, later identified as Christopher Baxter.

Baxter was arrested for an active local warrant for failure to appear in court. Upon his arrest, deputies discovered that he was in possession of a reciprocating saw, a backpack, numerous new and used saw blades, and various tools.



Also on Tuesday, at approximately 8 a.m., patrol deputies and investigators responded to a business on Spring Place Road. Once on scene, the owner reported that between midnight and 3 a.m. two subjects were caught on camera, inside the fence of his business, and carrying reciprocating saws.



Baxter was one of the suspects on the property carrying a saw. The victim also reported that two catalytic converters had been cut from vehicles during the same time frame that Baxter was on the property.



Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the lights from the deputy’s patrol vehicle, who was participating in routine area checks, interrupted the criminal activity of two suspects near the business.



Baxter was charged with theft over $1,000, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.