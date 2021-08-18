County Commission Candidate Stresses Vaccination During Door To Door Campaign

County Commission candidate Greg Beck said his campaign is conducting a dual effort to encourage voters to get vaccinated.

Christopher King, chairman of the re-elect Greg Beck Campaign, said “If we must go from door to door to ask for a vote for Mr. Beck, then it is incumbent upon us to also include a word of advice to voters to get vaccinated.

"We have underestimated and misunderstood COVID-19 since it first appeared. We still don't know the full extent of what mild and moderate versions of the disease look like and what exactly the disease does to people who have symptoms but aren’t quite sick enough to be hospitalized, or those who have no symptoms at all.”

Mr.

King said, "In spite of the efforts of many, District 5 still suffers from skepticism of government inoculation programs. That's why it is important to have another recognizable name and face to join the chorus of voices to get our citizens fully vaccinated. If we want extraordinary results then we must take unique measures to reach our community."