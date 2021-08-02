 Monday, August 2, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Walden Rezoning, Intended To Clear Way For Grocery Complex, Violated Land Use Regulations And The Law, Bradley County Judge Rules

Monday, August 2, 2021 - by Judy Frank

A Bradley County judge has found that Walden officials’ 2019 decision to rezone a piece of property so it could be used for a grocery store complex was “illegal, arbitrary and capricious.” 

Consequently, Judge J. Michael Sharp said in a decision released Monday, the ordinance is declared invalid. 

The judge denied a request from landowner/developer/attorney John Anderson to grant summary judgment declaring that the rezoning was legal. Instead, Judge Sharp granted summary judgment upholding petitioners' position that the ordinance violated both laws and zoning codes. 

The judge’s decision in “Anthony et al v. Town of Walden and LOP, LLC,” is the latest development in a two-year dispute over whether Anderson’s proposed grocery store/fuel center/office complex qualified for VC-1 zoning. 

As proposed, the development would have been located on the former Lines Orchids site, and would have contained a 43,000-square-foot grocery store, 10,000 square feet of retail and/or office space, a gas station and a parking lot for 220 vehicles.

 In the lawsuit, plaintiffs contended that former Mayor Bill Trohanis and Alderwoman Sarah McKenzie erred when they voted in 2019 to approve the VC-1 rezoning request, despite the fact that the project fails to include five of the six required components. For example, they point out, as proposed the development includes neither residential properties nor an internal network of streets, both of which are mandatory in a village center.

Attorney/developer Mr. Anderson disagreed, contending that the actions taken by the former mayor and alderwoman were rational because both publicly outlined their reasons for voting as they did.

"The petitioners may not think these are good reasons,” Attorney Anderson told the judge in April, “but they are (their) reasons. The court should not look to the intrinsic correctness of the decision, but whether it is rationally based.” 

Further, the developer/landowner/attorney contended, the courts have no business second-guessing local officials’ zoning decisions. 

“Zoning is a legislative matter and as a general proposition the exercise of the zoning power should not be subjected to judicial interference unless clearly necessary,” he wrote. “In enacting or amending zoning legislation, a court cannot substitute its judgment for that of a local governing body in cases where the zoning ordinance is fairly debatable.”


Police Blotter: Dispute Is Handled Amicably At Lee Highway Nail Salon; Report Unfounded That Woman Was Disrobing On Rossville Boulevard

Samuel Horton, 32, Arrested For July 26th Shooting

A disorder was reported at a nail salon on Lee Highway. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was not satisfied with the service she received from an employee at the shop. She said the employee ... (click for more)

Samuel Horton, 32, was arrested on July 28 for the shooting of a 30-year old woman at 4700 Montview Drive . The Chattanooga Police Department, with assistance from the CPD Fugitive Division, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In August

With some glorious rain in July, my garden is amazingly green and lush going into the hottest month of the year. And, whoa! What’s this: in the first week of August the temps aren’t expected to top 90 degrees and ample rain is forecast. During the month of July, we have had 4.71 inches of rain, where 4.77 is our normal. But for the year, we are three inches above normal which assures ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Hold On For 1-1 Tie At Home

The Red Wolves welcomed Forward Madison FC to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a match that had huge early season implications for both sides. Carl Craig and Forward Madison looked to vault themselves into fifth place with a rare road victory. On the other bench, Manager Jimmy Obleda and the Red Wolves looked to remain unbeaten at home, with a win vaulting themselves to the ... (click for more)

Lee University Adds Dalton Chuba To Golf Roster

Lee University Director of Golf John Maupin has announced the signing of transfer Dalton Chuba to the 2021 class. “Dalton is a great add for our program,” said Maupin. His commitment to golf is evident, and it’s his own hard work that has brought this opportunity about. In Dalton, we have someone that is improving at a rapid rate and who’s game is very much trending in the right ... (click for more)


