Red Bank Commissioners Considering Resolution For A 21-Cent Tax Increase Above New Certified Tax Rate

Red Bank Commissioners are to consider a 21-cent property tax increase above the new certified tax rate.

The possible tax rise is due to be discussed at a commission work session on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Red Bank City Hall. Formal votes are not taken at work sessions.

There will also be a public hearing.

The resolution says, "WHEREAS, taking into account the need to meet the anticipated revenues required by Ordinance No. 21-1192 and for future anticipated expenditures of the City, it is necessary to set the tax rate at One Dollar and 20/100 ($1.20) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) of assessed evaluation for the fiscal year 2022."

The current tax rate is $1.39 per $100 of assessed valuation. This is a reappraisal year and the sharp increases in property values brought a certified tax rate of .99. Under state law, governments cannot reap a "windfall" from higher appraisals so a lower certified tax rate is set. Governments are then free to raise the rate above that amount if they so choose.