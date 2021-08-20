 Friday, August 20, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 48 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties

Friday, August 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 48 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,179.

There are 6,820 new cases, as that total reaches 1,019,585 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 70,108, which is an increase of 311 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,499 cases, up 39; 70 deaths; 278 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,483 cases, up 23; 67 deaths; 195 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,422 cases, up 14; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations

Walker County: 7,446 cases, up 47; 84 deaths, up 1; 309 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 16,260 cases, up 102; 241 deaths, up 1; 826 hospitalizations

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has adopted a balanced budget for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) that includes a 9.08 percent reduction of the property tax rate, officials said. The FY 2022 ... (click for more)

A quick response and fire attack kept flames from spreading in a building on the campus of Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home on Friday afternoon. The call came out at 1:46 p.m. to 6623 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 230 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 51,523. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 541 in the county. It ... (click for more)



The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has adopted a balanced budget for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) that includes a 9.08 percent reduction of the property tax rate, officials said. The FY 2022 budget takes effect Oct. 1. “On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we are pleased to maintain our fiscal responsibility with a new budget that includes another rollback of the property ... (click for more)

A quick response and fire attack kept flames from spreading in a building on the campus of Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home on Friday afternoon. The call came out at 1:46 p.m. to 6623 Lee Highway and firefighters found fire in the basement of the structure that contains the commissary and several cottages. Thankfully, everyone had safely evacuated the structure. Crews ... (click for more)

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Potentially Apocalyptic”

In Alabama the state’s fire-and-brimstone preachers speak of the “Apocalypse” in the same way they can scare a congregation by dwelling too long on the Book of Revelations. Yet in the center of the Bible Belt at the famed University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo has just told CNN that the state could be facing a Doomsday-situation in coming weeks; “We are facing a ... (click for more)

Bronson Optimistic That Veteran-Laden Mocs Mens Basketball Can Thrive This Season

UTC men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Bronson believes an experienced and talented team has a chance to thrive this year. Filling in for head coach Lamont Paris at the Friday Civitan Club meeting, Bronson told the club that this year’s team is veteran-laden and ready to start the season. “Our first few years we were very young, but this year our average age is 22 and ... (click for more)

Mocs'Wide Receivers Look To Turn Potential Into Performance

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (3): Reginald Henderson, Andrew Manning, Ka’Nore McKinnon Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (3): Jamoi ... (click for more)


