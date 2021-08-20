Georgia Has 48 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties
Friday, August 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 48 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,179.
There are 6,820 new cases, as that total reaches 1,019,585 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 70,108, which is an increase of 311 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,499 cases, up 39; 70 deaths; 278 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,483 cases, up 23; 67 deaths; 195 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,422 cases, up 14; 14 deaths; 64 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,446 cases, up 47; 84 deaths, up 1; 309 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 16,260 cases, up 102; 241 deaths, up 1; 826 hospitalizations