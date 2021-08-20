Catoosa County Passes Balanced Budget

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has adopted a balanced budget for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) that includes a 9.08 percent reduction of the property tax rate, officials said. The FY 2022 budget takes effect Oct. 1.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we are pleased to maintain our fiscal responsibility with a new budget that includes another rollback of the property tax rate and supports the high-quality services that the citizens we serve expect,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry.

The total FY 2022 budget includes a General Fund budget of $32,393,570, a Special Revenue Funds budget of $8,432,883, a Capital Projects Funds budget of $12,379,655 and an Enterprise Funds budget of $357, 091, for a total annual budget of $53,563,199.

Officials stated, "The General Fund is Catoosa County's main operational budget that is mostly funded by property taxes and Local Option Sales Tax. Special Revenue funds are used to account for financial resources that are legally or administratively restricted for special purposes, the two largest are the Fire and Rescue Fund and the E911 Fund. Capital Projects Funds are used for the acquisition and/or construction of capital assets other than those financed by other funds, with the two largest being the 2019 SPLOST Fund and the new Capital Projects Fund. Enterprise Funds are used to account for all county operations that are financed on a self-supporting basis, the largest being the Solid Waste Management Fund."

Catoosa County’s FY 2022 budget and other financial reports are available online for review at https://www.catoosa.com/departments/view-all-departments/finance.