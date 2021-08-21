Conservative Radio Host Phil Valentine, Who Had Been Skeptical Of Vaccine, Dies Of COVID

Tennessee radio host Phil Valentine has died after a struggle with COVID-19 for over a month.

The conservative host had broadcast out of Nashville, but was heard throughout the country.

He was best known for organizing a protest against a state income tax in Tennessee in 1995.

Valentine had been skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He tweeted In December of 2020, "I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do. Why would I risk getting a heart attack or paralysis by getting the vaccine?"

He also recorded a parody song - Vaxman - that mocked the vaccine.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Phil Valentine was a visionary for the conservative movement. He made an enormous impact on the lives of many Tennesseans as an esteemed radio host, actor, and author. It was a privilege to know Phil, and I know his legacy will endure.

"My deepest condolences and prayers are with Phil’s wife, Susan, and his family. May they be comforted and surrounded by love during this difficult time.”