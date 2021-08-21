Conservative Radio Host Phil Valentine, Who Had Been Skeptical Of Vaccine, Dies Of COVID

 Sunday, August 22, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Phil Valentine
Phil Valentine

Tennessee radio host Phil Valentine has died after a struggle with COVID-19 for over a month.

 

The conservative host had broadcast out of Nashville, but was heard throughout the country.

 

He was best known for organizing a protest against a state income tax in Tennessee in 1995.

 

Valentine had been skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He tweeted In December of 2020, "I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do. Why would I risk getting a heart attack or paralysis by getting the vaccine?"

He also recorded a parody song - Vaxman - that mocked the vaccine.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Phil Valentine was a visionary for the conservative movement. He made an enormous impact on the lives of many Tennesseans as an esteemed radio host, actor, and author. It was a privilege to know Phil, and I know his legacy will endure.

"My deepest condolences and prayers are with Phil’s wife, Susan, and his family. May they be comforted and surrounded by love during this difficult time.”


August 22, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CHELSEA LEANN 3222 GLEASON ST. APT.6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSS.OF ... (click for more)

Since March 2020, the soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARREAGA-HERNANDEZ, EDY LORENZO 2401 KERRY AVE CHATT, Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CHELSEA LEANN 3222 GLEASON ST. APT.6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESS SCHEDUL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF M --- ANDREASON, CHAD JAMES 920 FORREST AVENUE ... (click for more)

Since March 2020, the soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and various other state and local agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19. Thousands of Tennessee Guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, anywhere ... (click for more)

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nobody Happy With Biden

I am just like you. When I watch actual footage of human beings being flung from departing aircraft in Kabul, it is unacceptable. I don’t want my grandchildren to enter adulthood in such a place as this. When I look over the last seven months of Joe Biden’s presidency, I tend to blanche when the population of Chattanooga (2020 census 170,332) is coming across the Mexican border ... (click for more)

Jackson's Jamboree - CFC's Forward Lights Up Finley During 3-0 Win

There were fouls. There were offsides calls. There were offsides uncalled. There were shots on target. There were crunching tackles. There was trash talk. There were goals. And at the end of Saturday night, there was a 3-0 Chattanooga FC win over the visiting Maryland Bobcats to move the home team to 2-0-1. Forward Daniel Jackson was the star, scoring twice and creating several ... (click for more)

Ruiz Leads Red Wolves Past Union Omaha

Union Omaha travelled to CHI Memorial Saturday night in what has been billed the heavyweight clash of the titans so far in USL League One. The Red Wolves came into the match riding an 11-game unbeaten streak, while Jay Mims and his side came in riding a 10-match unbeaten streak. The first half was a cagey affair that saw both sides flying into tackles and enjoying a fast-paced match. ... (click for more)


