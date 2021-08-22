Chattanooga Pediatrician "Heartbroken" By Effect Of COVID On Children

A Chattanooga emergency room pediatrician said she is "heart-broken" by the effect that COVID-19 is having on children during the upsurge of cases caused by the Delta variant.

Dr. Tammarah Davis, who is at Children's Hospital at Erlanger, wrote in a Facebook post:

"I am not ok. I am heart-broken and incredibly tired.

"I’m a pediatrician, and even though I work in emergency medicine, I’m not used to the sheer volume of children who are being admitted to the hospital, especially the ICU, fighting for their lives.

"I’m tired of informing parents that yes, your child’s illness is due to COVID. I’m tired of watching parents look at me in tears and in shock when I give them the diagnosis. I am tired of being yelled at for asking if you and your child are vaccinated.

"I’m literally writing this with tears falling down my face. This is not a political post. I’m just worn down from the magnitude of the situation."