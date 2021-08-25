 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Of Dalton Offering Antibody Treatment At Drive-In Clinic

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The city of Dalton will begin offering monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients on a drive-in beginning on Friday.

Officials said the sign-up form will be posted on daltonga.gov during the day on Thursday.

The treatment, which is commonly referred to by its manufacturer’s name “Regeneron”, can be given to early-diagnosed COVID patients.

Monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to significantly reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations or deaths when administered within seven days of the first onset of illness, said officials. The treatment was previously administered on an outpatient basis intravenously, but now it can offered via syringe injection.

The city of Dalton has been offering COVID-19 vaccinations on a drive-thru basis since January, with paramedics and EMTs from the Dalton Fire Department working alongside staff from Community Hospice and other healthcare providers to deliver the vaccines to residents. That same system will be used to deliver injections of the “Regeneron” monoclonal antibody treatment.

The “Regeneron” treatment is being offered by the city of Dalton on a drive-in basis in the upper right-hand gravel parking lot of the Dalton Convention Center. There will be no admittance inside of the building to anyone who is receiving treatment or who is COVID positive or believed to be COVID positive. Portable restrooms and other facilities have been set up in the parking lot. Patients will receive the antibody injection at the site and then will be required to wait in their vehicles on scene for an hour for observation, so patients are advised to make sure that they have enough fuel to idle for that time period.

The “Regeneron” treatment will be offered to patients free of charge. The dates and times for treatments will be announced shortly on the city of Dalton’s website www.daltonga.gov. Treatments will be given on an appointment-only basis, so patients must be signed up before arriving at the Dalton Convention Center parking lot site. Patients can sign up for appointments online via a link that will be found at www.daltonga.gov when appointments are available. There will also be a phone number for those who do not have internet access which will be announced soon.

The city of Dalton also will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a regular basis at the Convention Center site. The city of Dalton has a supply of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccination which has been proven to be safe and effective to reduce your chances of being infected with COVID-19 and to reduce the chances of serious illness in the event of a breakthrough infection, said officials.

Spanish version:

La ciudad de Dalton comenzara a ofrecer tratamientos anticuerpos monoclonal a los pacientes con COVID-19 a partir del Jueves. El tratamiento, al que comun se hace referencia por el nombre de su fabricante “Regeneron”, se puede administrar a pacientes diagnosticados temprano con COVID. Se ha demostrado que el tratamiento “Monoclonal Antibody” reduce significativamente las hospitalizaciones o muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 cuando se administra dentro de los 7 dias a la primera aparicion de la enfermedad. El tratamiento se administraba anteriormente de forma ambulatoria por via intravenosa, pero ahora se puede ofrecer mediante inyeccion con jeringa.

 

La ciudad de Dalton ha estado ofreciendo vacunas para el COVID-19 en el auto desde enero, con paramedicos y tecnicos de emergencia del Departamento de Bomberos de Dalton y trabajando junto con el personal de Community Hospice y otros proveedores para entregar las vacunas a los residentes. Este mismo sistema se utilizara para administrar inyecciones del tratamiento con anticuerpos monoclonal “Regeneron”.

 

La ciudad de Dalton ofrece el tratamiento “Regeneron” en su auto en el estacionamiento de grava del Centro de Convenciones de Dalton. No se permitira la entrada dentro del edificio a ninguna persona que este recibiendo tratamiento o que sea COVID positivo o crea que este positivo. Se instalaran baños portatiles y otras instalaciones en el estacionamiento. Los pacientes recibiran la inyeccion de anticuerpos en el lugar y luego se les pedira que esperen en sus vehiculos durante una hora para observacion, por lo que se les recomienda a los pacientes que se asegueren de tener suficiente combustible para esperar durante ese periodo de tiempo.

 

El tratamiento “Regeneron” se ofrecera a los pacientes de forma gratuita. Las fechas y horas de los tratamientos se anuniciaran en breve en el sitio web de la ciudad de Dalton www.daltonga.gov. Los tratamientos se administrara solo con cita, por lo que los pacientes deben registrarse antes de llegar al estacionamiento del Centro de Convenciones de Dalton. Los pacientes pueden registrarse para sus citas en linea a traves del enlace que se encontrara en www.daltonga.gov cuando las citas esten disponibles. Tambien habra un numero de telefono para aquellos que no tienen acceso a internet, y se anunciara proximamente.

 

La Ciudad de Dalton tambien continuara ofreciendo vacunas contra el COVID-19 de manera regular en el sitio del Centro de Convenciones de Dalton. La ciudad de Dalton tiene un suministro de la vacuna Pfizer aprobadas por la FDA que ha demonstrado ser segura y efectiva para reducir sus posibilidades de infectarse con COVID-19 y reducir las posibilidades de enfermedades graves en caso de una infeccion irruptiva.

 



 


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Georgia Has 90 More Coronavirus Deaths, 7,411 New Cases

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) 08/25/2021 1 CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 08/25/2021 1 CRUTCHER, JAVARES KENTREL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 08/25/2021 1 CRUTCHER, JAVARES KENTREL POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 90 More Coronavirus Deaths, 7,411 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 90 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,364. There are 7,411 new cases, as that total reaches 1,048,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 71,521, which is an increase of 369 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,606 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Sherry Paty Is A Wonderful, Caring Person

It is deeply disturbing to see a public official speak callously of another public official’s character without any evidence to back up the statement. Councilwoman Coonrod unjustly spoke of Judge Paty as to a manner to slander the reputation of an admired and revered servant of the city of Chattanooga. Judge Paty serves the people by administering the law with decency and ... (click for more)

Rev. Paul McDaniel Stood For What Was Right

No one has done more to promote civil rights in our community than Rev. Paul McDaniel. Throughout his life he stood for what was right and did so in ways that projected a quiet effectiveness that so often is lacking in today’s world. While many knew him as a pastor, county commissioner or civic leader, Rev. McDaniel was also a commissioner on the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Offense finding Its Groove As Season Opener Nears

With Tennessee football treating this week as though it is a game week, the Volunteers completed their 18th practice of preseason camp Wednesday morning. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh spoke to local media after practice with the season eight days away. "We've taken this week very much like a normal game week," Golesh said. "This has worked out for us really well scheduling ... (click for more)

UTC Football Preview: Depth And Talent At Tight End Is Impresive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the seventh installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (1): Chris James Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (2): Jay Gibson, Juwan Tyus ... (click for more)


