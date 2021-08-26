August 26, 2021
A man suspected of shooting into a group of people is now in custody along with another person who police said was in a car with him.
Police responded to a person shot call on 4th Avenue
The city of Dalton will be giving REGEN-COV treatments in the upper right hand gravel parking lot of the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway by appointment only. Appointments for Friday are full and appointments for Saturday are available here .
A woman told police she was grabbed and thrown to the ground while pumping gas at the Murphy gas station at Walmart at Signal Mountain Road.
In the incident on Sunday afternoon, police were notified of a carjacking near the Signal Mountain Road Walmart. While en route police were told three defendants had already been detained. Police said two were juveniles and one was a female,
It has been my privilege to work with Judge Sherry Paty in the Chattanooga City Court for 18 years. Judge Paty is the first female judge in the history of City Court. She has established a legacy for gender equity.
Judge Paty followed Judge John Millican who had followed Judge Walter Williams as city judges for Division I.
To maintain diversity, Judge Paty has hired
Every day and every night in Hamilton County, a small cadre of critical care nurses ventures forth to serve in the intensive care units in Chattanooga's hospitals. Equally another crowd rejoins the fight against COVID in our emergency rooms as floor nurses tending to the very sick who can't find room in the ICUs but who are every bit as noble and as brave as our Infectious Disease
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus next Thursday for the opening football game against Bowling Green State University. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday
A list of players to watch during the upcoming Tennessee football season should begin with the starting quarterback.
First-year Vols coach Josh Heupel has messed with the natural order, however. He might take all of his allotted time – which extends to the Sept. 2 opener against Bowling Green – before naming his QB choice.
While we wait, there are others whose roles