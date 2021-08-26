Saturday Appointments For Regeneron's REGEN-COV Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Are Available In Dalton; Friday's Fill Up

The city of Dalton will be giving REGEN-COV treatments in the upper right hand gravel parking lot of the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway by appointment only. Appointments for Friday are full and appointments for Saturday are available here.

Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), is indicated for treatment of patients within approximately the first seven days of developing illness or testing positive for COVID-19. This treatment is most effective the earlier patients take it during the illness. The goal is to treat people as close to diagnosis or the onset of symptoms as possible, within approximately the first seven days. More info about the treatment is here.

No doctor referral is required.

No patients will be allowed inside the Convention Center building (portable restroom facilities are outside at the treatment site).

All people inside the vehicle are required to wear masks at all times while on site.

Patients should plan to be on site for approximately 90 minutes (patients are required to remain for approximately an hour after injection for observation). Patients will be required to remain in the vehicles after treatment so make sure you have enough fuel to idle and run air conditioning for that time period.

For questions or assistance with signing up, call (706) 671-8057 (if no answer, please leave a voicemail with your contact information and calls will be returned as soon as possible).

Appointments for future dates will be posted as soon as possible, please be patient and check back.