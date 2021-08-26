Woman Says She Was Grabbed And Thrown To The Ground While Pumping Gas At Signal Mountain Road; 3 Teens Arrested

A woman told police she was grabbed and thrown to the ground while pumping gas at the Murphy gas station at Walmart at Signal Mountain Road.

In the incident on Sunday afternoon, police were notified of a carjacking near the Signal Mountain Road Walmart. While en route police were told three defendants had already been detained. Police said two were juveniles and one was a female, 18.



Police spoke to the victim, who said she was at the Murphy gas station to fill her car up. She tried to pump her own gas, but needed help from the clerk. She said after the clerk came out to help and then went back inside, one of the juveniles grabbed her and threw her to the ground. She told police the other juvenile and the woman jumped in her vehicle.



She told police the suspects drove over a curb at the intersection of the parking lot and Signal Mountain Road and crashed.

A witness told police he saw two juveniles and the woman try to flee the scene by running toward the nearby railroad tracks. Police said witnesses “kept an eye” on the suspects and that police were able to detain all three once they arrived.The woman, identified as Alexis Webb, 18, of Brandon, Fla., declined to speak with an investigator. Ms. Webb and the two juveniles are charged with carjacking.