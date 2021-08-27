 Friday, August 27, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police Looking Into Tiktok Videos Showing Youths Tossing Full Milk Jugs From Tall Buildings Downtown

Friday, August 27, 2021

Chattanooga Police are looking into a series of TikTok videos showing youths tossing jugs full of milk from tall buildings in downtown Chattanooga.

The videos were on the Internet earlier Friday, but have since been taken down.  

In one video, a person walking down some steps just below the Lookouts stadium is almost hit by one of the jugs.

In another, it appears that a large glass shield on top of a lower building is shattered by the heavy load of milk.

One video shows a jug of milk being tossed from a high perch on a mountain.

The person making the videos introduces youths who then toss the jugs while being videoed.

He introduced one of the jug throwers as Nathan.

One video shows Chattanooga landmarks in the background, including the Tennessee Aquarium.

The videos were posted within the past few days.

The videoer comments on how many "likes" the videos will bring.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 

 


August 27, 2021

McKamey Animal Center has reached maximum capacity and is therefore temporarily suspending non-emergency intake of animals. "With over 600 animals in care, this challenging decision is necessary ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System said they will not be administering COVID-19 tests in the Emergency Room to patients with non-emergent symptoms such as runny ... (click for more)

A caller told police that a white male with no shirt on was sitting at an address on Moss Street looking through the back window of a house. Police found a man and asked what he was doing and ... (click for more)



McKamey Animal Center Reaches Maximum Capacity, Suspends Non-Emergency Intakes

McKamey Animal Center has reached maximum capacity and is therefore temporarily suspending non-emergency intake of animals. "With over 600 animals in care, this challenging decision is necessary to ensure the shelter can continue providing high-quality and life-saving care to those already in the Center," officials said. "MAC is not the only shelter at or over capacity at the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Hospitals Halting COVID Tests At The Emergency To Devote Care To Surge Of Patients

CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System said they will not be administering COVID-19 tests in the Emergency Room to patients with non-emergent symptoms such as runny nose, persistent cough, or change in taste or smell. Officials said, "We will only be testing patients in the Emergency Room with more significant symptoms that would require hospitalization, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Demand The County Commission End Partisan Politics

There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities. When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here’s why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Somebody’s Some One”

Lauren Powers is a critical care nurse at the world famed Massachusetts General Hospital. Not long ago I discovered a story she had written while caring for a man who succumbed to COVID-19 entitled, “I am an ICU nurse. We are drowning.” She wrote the story on a popular medical website, ‘KevinMD.com’ and I think both the vaccinated and unvaccinated among us should read it: - - ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Preview: Secial Teams Look To Be Just That... Special

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the eighth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving to edge of the offensive line, the hybrid position that is the tight end. Starters Returning (3): Gabe Boring, Cody Olszewski, Skyler WIlson Starters Lost (0): N/A Impact Transfers (2): Jason ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering Tim Neighbors

As we enter week two of the high school football season in the Tennessee Valley, I'm reminded of great players I have seen play this wonderful game in the 46 years I've lived here. I'm not going to name them all because it would take up too much space and time. But there is always one who comes to mind. It's the late Tim Neighbors who starred at Soddy-Daisy High School in the late ... (click for more)


