Chattanooga Police Looking Into Tiktok Videos Showing Youths Tossing Full Milk Jugs From Tall Buildings Downtown

Chattanooga Police are looking into a series of TikTok videos showing youths tossing jugs full of milk from tall buildings in downtown Chattanooga.

The videos were on the Internet earlier Friday, but have since been taken down.

In one video, a person walking down some steps just below the Lookouts stadium is almost hit by one of the jugs.

In another, it appears that a large glass shield on top of a lower building is shattered by the heavy load of milk.

One video shows a jug of milk being tossed from a high perch on a mountain.

The person making the videos introduces youths who then toss the jugs while being videoed.

He introduced one of the jug throwers as Nathan.

One video shows Chattanooga landmarks in the background, including the Tennessee Aquarium.

The videos were posted within the past few days.

The videoer comments on how many "likes" the videos will bring.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.