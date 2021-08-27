 Friday, August 27, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

McKamey Animal Center Reaches Maximum Capacity, Suspends Non-Emergency Intakes

Friday, August 27, 2021

McKamey Animal Center has reached maximum capacity and is therefore temporarily suspending non-emergency intake of animals.

"With over 600 animals in care, this challenging decision is necessary to ensure the shelter can continue providing high-quality and life-saving care to those already in the Center," officials said. "MAC is not the only shelter at or over capacity at the moment, it is a crisis being experienced by shelters nationwide. Please see this SOS video from South Carolina shelter as one example. While 'pandemic pets' are not being surrendered in masses, as initially feared, last year’s adoption boom has largely saturated the market for animals. Because of this, there are fewer homes available for adoptable pets. In addition, nationwide transports of animals have slowed down due to national staffing and vehicle shortages and due to destination shelters also experiencing challenges finding new adopters."  

Executive Director of MAC Inga Fricke explains the crisis this way, “To use an analogy, for water to flow through a pipe there has to be as much flowing out as coming in – otherwise, the pipe blocks up. Similarly, the number of animals coming into a shelter should equal the number flowing out. Right now, the fact that adoption and transport outlets are shrinking just as intake levels are returning to normal, pre-pandemic levels, means there’s a blockage in our system, causing animals to stay in shelters longer and creating overcrowding conditions in facilities all across the country.  Unfortunately, MAC is not immune to that problem, and we are currently at maximum capacity.” 

In an effort to ease overcrowding, MAC will be temporarily suspending intake of owner-surrendered animals and other non-emergency surrenders. MAC will still be actively working to help lost and found animals, animals in distress and other emergency situations, but non-emergency intakes will be placed on a waiting list until kennel spaces have opened. :MAC understands that this may cause some inconvenience and frustration, and for that, they apologize," officials said. "However, to continue taking in dogs would mean they would be compromising the safety and wellbeing of the animals already in their care, something MAC simply cannot allow.

"For those interested in helping, please consider adopting, fostering-to-adopt or fostering an animal today, or share the situation with friends, family and loved ones to help expand MAC’s reach and find new loving homes for their animals. Anyone experiencing challenges with their pet is encouraged to call MAC at 423-305-6500, they have resources to help. 

"MAC thanks the public for their understanding and support as they navigate this challenging situation. Please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org to see available animals for adoption."


