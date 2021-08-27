 Friday, August 27, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 422 New COVID Cases With Record 78 COVID Patients In ICU And 256 Hospitalized; 3 More Deaths; Tennessee Has 41 More Deaths

Friday, August 27, 2021

Hamilton County had 422 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 53,576.

There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 551 in the county. It is reported there were two women and one man, two white and one black, one age 41-50, one age 51-60 and one age 61-70.

There are a record number, 256, patients hospitalized and a record number, 78, are in intensive care units. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 49,765, which is 93 percent. There are 3,260 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,021,578 Friday with 7,635 new cases. There were 41 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,345, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,036 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 54 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.986 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 937,807, which is 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, which were last updated on Tuesday: 

Bledsoe County:  2,667 cases, up 42; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  17,716 cases, up 158; 161 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 2,099 cases, up 15; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,208 cases, up 74; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,700 cases, up 12; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,468 cases, up 19; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,314 cases, up 58; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,146 cases, up 37; 30 deaths

Knox County: 59,957 cases, up 430; 692 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 102,203 cases, up 451; 999 deaths

Shelby County: 121,324 cases, up 740; 1,849 deaths, up 2

 

 

 


