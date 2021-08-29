Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARDEN, WILLIAM C

105 GIBINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAILEY, TREY AUSTIN

1165 HENSON DR FLORENCE, 356302027

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

• BURGLARY

• THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

324 CARRIAGE PARC DR, APT 3 Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELLEW, JENNIFER

265 GOSHEN LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• THEFT OF PROPERTY

• POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

• FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

• REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

• DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• ASSAULT

---

BRIDGES, JOHNNY ANDERSON

622 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

• FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

• RECKLESS DRIVING

• LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

---

BROWN, BRANDON E

1321 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

• DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH

6300 WILDER RD RED BANK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARTER, RONALD EDWIN

943 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CHOPANE, TERLISHA LATRICE

8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT

• RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE

5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CROSS, JORDAN PAUL

111 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE

47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, DEONTE LEVON

3907 JUNIPHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DAWSON, ALBERT LEE

12 DAHLIA LN FT OGLETHORPE, 307423356

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

• THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM

E5810 NORTHWOODS DR.





HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---GARIBALDI, JOSEPH SCOTT11229 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRAY, FREDDIE L908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---GRIMES, MADELINE A6603 HICKORY TRACE CIR Chattanooga, 374213676Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN38 Maude St Chattanooga, 374031517Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR---HOLLON, JESSICA MARIE4835 HILLSDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161231Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115224Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JACKSON, PHILLIP LEBRON2810 DODSONAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC---JANOW, TRENA STARR510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT. 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT---JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS238 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL4064 FORREST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE1232 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEWIS, JEREMIAH D2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082422Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCCONATHY, AMANDA MICHELLE3914 MELINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCMULLEN, ROBERT DAVID732 9TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERCIERS, TREVOR D4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NOLAN, BRANDON JOE3501 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNON SUPPORT---ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022770Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---PRESLEY, CORY ALLEN4711 SIX MILE RD MARYVILLE,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AN AUTOFRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD---RAYFORD, TROY LILRAL2611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083046Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROGERS, BOBBY JOE295 WINDOW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE3815 FORESTVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 373123913Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SEAY, ETHAN SHANE663 KELLY MOUNTAIN RD CLARKSVILLE, 30534Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHAW, LINDSEY MARIEHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIMS, CHARLES EUGENE6113 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 373086801Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE1404 EBENEZER RD KNOXVILLE, 37922Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, DONNIE LEEHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA41 DIAMOND CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN47 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS---STAMPER, CODY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCT---STEELE, ROBERT JASON48 JAY HARDY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF PTO---STOUT, STEVE ALLEN21542 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankMANUFACTURE DELIVERY SALE OF METHCOMMISSION OF FELONYSIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION SCH IIFELON IN POSS OF FIREARM---TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE Ooltewah, 373639098Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THARP, SHERREE10244 MAGNOLIA FARM LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY---WATTS, MARK ANTHONY3607 CUMMINS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WELLS, ANISSA MONAE2300 WILSON ST APT #7D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, JALEN JAMALE1209 SHERIDIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY