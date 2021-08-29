Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARDEN, WILLIAM C
105 GIBINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAILEY, TREY AUSTIN
1165 HENSON DR FLORENCE, 356302027
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
• BURGLARY
• THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE
324 CARRIAGE PARC DR, APT 3 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELLEW, JENNIFER
265 GOSHEN LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• THEFT OF PROPERTY
• POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
• FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
• REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
• DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• ASSAULT
---
BRIDGES, JOHNNY ANDERSON
622 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
• FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
• RECKLESS DRIVING
• LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
BROWN, BRANDON E
1321 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
6300 WILDER RD RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARTER, RONALD EDWIN
943 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CHOPANE, TERLISHA LATRICE
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT
• RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE
5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CROSS, JORDAN PAUL
111 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
• Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, DEONTE LEVON
3907 JUNIPHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE
12 DAHLIA LN FT OGLETHORPE, 307423356
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
• THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM
E5810 NORTHWOODS DR.
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
•
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
GARIBALDI, JOSEPH SCOTT
11229 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAY, FREDDIE L
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
•
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
GRIMES, MADELINE A
6603 HICKORY TRACE CIR Chattanooga, 374213676
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
THEFT OF PROPERTY
•
EVADING ARREST
---
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
38 Maude St Chattanooga, 374031517
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
•
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOLLON, JESSICA MARIE
4835 HILLSDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161231
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
•
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115224
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
•
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
•
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
JACKSON, PHILLIP LEBRON
2810 DODSONAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
JANOW, TRENA STARR
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT. 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
---
JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS
238 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
•
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPED
•
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
•
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL
4064 FORREST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE
1232 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
•
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
•
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEWIS, JEREMIAH D
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082422
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
•
THEFT OF PROPERTY
•
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MCCONATHY, AMANDA MICHELLE
3914 MELINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCMULLEN, ROBERT DAVID
732 9TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERCIERS, TREVOR D
4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
•
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
•
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NOLAN, BRANDON JOE
3501 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
NON SUPPORT
---
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022770
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
•
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
PRESLEY, CORY ALLEN
4711 SIX MILE RD MARYVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
•
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
•
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
•
FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
---
RAYFORD, TROY LILRAL
2611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083046
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
•
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
•
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
295 WINDOW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
3815 FORESTVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 373123913
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SEAY, ETHAN SHANE
663 KELLY MOUNTAIN RD CLARKSVILLE, 30534
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
•
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
•
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMS, CHARLES EUGENE
6113 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 373086801
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
•
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
•
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
•
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
1404 EBENEZER RD KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, DONNIE LEE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA
41 DIAMOND CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
•
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
47 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency:
•
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
•
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
•
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
---
STAMPER, CODY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
•
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
•
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
•
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
•
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
STEELE, ROBERT JASON
48 JAY HARDY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
•
HARASSMENT
•
VIOLATION OF PTO
---
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
21542 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
•
MANUFACTURE DELIVERY SALE OF METH
•
COMMISSION OF FELONY
•
SIMPLE POSSESSION
•
POSSESSION SCH II
•
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE Ooltewah, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
•
ASSAULT
•
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THARP, SHERREE
10244 MAGNOLIA FARM LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
•
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WATTS, MARK ANTHONY
3607 CUMMINS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WELLS, ANISSA MONAE
2300 WILSON ST APT #7D CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, JALEN JAMALE
1209 SHERIDIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
•
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
•
THEFT OF PROPERTY