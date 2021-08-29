 Sunday, August 29, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARDEN, WILLIAM C 
105 GIBINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
 ---
BAILEY, TREY AUSTIN 
1165 HENSON DR FLORENCE, 356302027 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
 ---
BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE 
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
 ---
BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE 
324 CARRIAGE PARC DR, APT 3 Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
 ---
BELLEW, JENNIFER 
265 GOSHEN LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
 ---
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO 
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
 ---
BRIDGES, JOHNNY ANDERSON 
622 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
 ---
BROWN, BRANDON E 
1321 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
 ---
BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
6300 WILDER RD RED BANK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
 ---
CARTER, RONALD EDWIN 
943 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
 ---
CHOPANE, TERLISHA LATRICE 
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
 ---
COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE 
5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
CROSS, JORDAN PAUL 
111 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE 
47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
DAVIS, DEONTE LEVON 
3907 JUNIPHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
 ---
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE 
12 DAHLIA LN FT OGLETHORPE, 307423356 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
 ---
DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM 
E5810 NORTHWOODS DR.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
 ---
GARIBALDI, JOSEPH SCOTT 
11229 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
 ---
GRAY, FREDDIE L 
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
 ---
GRIMES, MADELINE A 
6603 HICKORY TRACE CIR Chattanooga, 374213676 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
 ---
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL 
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
 ---
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN 
38 Maude St Chattanooga, 374031517 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
 ---
HOLLON, JESSICA MARIE 
4835 HILLSDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161231 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
 ---
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR 
4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115224 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
 ---
JACKSON, PHILLIP LEBRON 
2810 DODSONAVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
 ---
JANOW, TRENA STARR 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT. 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
 ---
JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS 
238 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
 ---
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY 
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
 ---
JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL 
4064 FORREST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE 
1232 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
 ---
LEWIS, JEREMIAH D 
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082422 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
 ---
MCCONATHY, AMANDA MICHELLE 
3914 MELINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
MCMULLEN, ROBERT DAVID 
732 9TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
MERCIERS, TREVOR D 
4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
 ---
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN 
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
 ---
NOLAN, BRANDON JOE 
3501 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NON SUPPORT
 ---
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022770 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
 ---
PRESLEY, CORY ALLEN 
4711 SIX MILE RD MARYVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
 ---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT 
1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
 ---
RAYFORD, TROY LILRAL 
2611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083046 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
 ---
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE 
295 WINDOW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE 
3815 FORESTVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 373123913 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
 ---
SEAY, ETHAN SHANE 
663 KELLY MOUNTAIN RD CLARKSVILLE, 30534 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
 ---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
 ---
SIMS, CHARLES EUGENE 
6113 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 373086801 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
 ---
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE 
1404 EBENEZER RD KNOXVILLE, 37922 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
 ---
SMITH, DONNIE LEE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
 ---
SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA 
41 DIAMOND CIR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
 ---
SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
47 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
 ---
STAMPER, CODY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
 ---
STEELE, ROBERT JASON 
48 JAY HARDY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF PTO
 ---
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN 
21542 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MANUFACTURE DELIVERY SALE OF METH
COMMISSION OF FELONY
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION SCH II
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
 ---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE Ooltewah, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
 ---
THARP, SHERREE 
10244 MAGNOLIA FARM LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
 ---
WATTS, MARK ANTHONY 
3607 CUMMINS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
WELLS, ANISSA MONAE 
2300 WILSON ST APT #7D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
 ---
WHITE, JALEN JAMALE 
1209 SHERIDIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
 ---
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON 
3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY



