Local Sports Legend Skipper Fairbanks Dies

Sunday, August 29, 2021
Skipper Fairbanks was honored by Red Bank Commission
- photo by Gail Perry

James W. "Skipper" Fairbanks, a sports legend in the Red Bank and Hixson areas, died Sunday.

Mr. Fairbanks had continued to coach boxing at a small gym in Red Bank up into his eighties.

He was honored by the Red Bank Commission by the naming of the  Skipper W. Fairbanks Recreational Complex.

It was noted that he initiated Dixie Youth baseball in Red Bank in 1962 and "has worked for the good of the people of Red Bank for 60 years. He has been a respected teacher and coach at Red Bank Middle School and has taught by example."

In his honor, Red Bank's facility at 640 Morrison Springs Road has been dedicated as The Skipper W. Fairbanks Recreational Complex. 

He played baseball for three years and football four years at Red Bank High. He began working with Red Bank youth in 1954. The program grew to five fields with over 450 boys and girls taking part.

Mr. Fairbanks was head baseball coach at Red Bank Middle from 1988-1007. He was coach of the year several times.

He served as assistant football coach at Notre Dame in 1956 and Red Bank High in 1957. He had an undefeated season as head football coach for Bridgeport High in 1948. He was Sequatchie Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

He was head coach for Red Bank Middle football from 1987 to 2002 and was Middle School coach of the year three times.

Skipper Fairbanks was a TSSAA football official for 42 years. He worked state playoffs 30 times and he worked the state final game in 2001 played at Vanderbilt.

He received the A.F. Bridges Award in 2002.

Perhaps best known for his boxing, he boxed at Red Bank High and was a five-time Golden Gloves champion and three-time Frye Institute champion.

He won a number of other boxing honors.

He coached boxing to some 3,000 kids during a long career.

He was inducted into Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Hall of Fame and the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame.

He was given the Walt Lauter Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

City Ending Agreement With The Recycling Partnership

Police Blotter: Oreo Thief Was Driving White GMC Cobra; Moore Road Neighbors Settle Washing Machine Dispute, Other Issues Remain


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARDEN, WILLIAM C 105 GIBINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga • DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

City Public Works has notified a national recycling group that it plans to ends its contract for helping boost curbside recycling in Chattanooga. The city said it has sent a final $90,000 ... (click for more)

An employee of Murphy Express, 6398 Lee Hwy., told police that a person stole Oreos. They said the thief was a white male driving a white GMC Cobra. The vehicle was last seen driving north on ... (click for more)



COVID Is Overwhelming Our Hospitals

Today I read that we have 78 COVID patients in our ICUs and 265 patients in the hospital. The hospitals are having to curtail anything but urgent surgeries and medical procedures. Erlanger’s emergency room is jampacked full of patients just waiting to get admitted. Often times, they never see a hospital bed before they are discharged. Our nurses and medical personnel are exhausted. ... (click for more)

Demand The County Commission End Partisan Politics - And Response

There was a time when the County Commission was more open and we worked together irrespective of party to support the needs of all of our communities. When we elect the new chairperson next week, the criteria for electing a new chairperson should be devoid of party lines. Here’s why: it matters that the chair embodies the values, policies and practices that matter to all people, ... (click for more)

UTC Football Preview: Running Backs Look To Be A Driving Force For Mocs

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the final installment in its 9-point season preview series. Could we be saving the best for last? Time to talk about the running back room. Starters Returning (1): Ailym Ford Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (2): Tyrell Price, Lance Jackson ... (click for more)

Blanked: CFC Drops 1-0 Game to LA Force

Sometimes the pass would be just a touch behind the runner. Other times the shot would be well-struck, but it would hit the top of the crossbar. Regardless of the circumstance, a promising CFC possession would dissipate into the humid August night as the Los Angeles Force came away with a 1-0 win marked by great defense and shaky attacking. “We certainly weren’t as good as ... (click for more)


