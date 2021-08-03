Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Aims Fireworks Toward Him; Woman Just Wanted To Go To Taco Bell, Not To See Another Man

A man on Koblentz Circle told police he had video evidence of his neighbor's fireworks being discharged towards his residence. The neighbor claimed it was an accident and agreed to cease her fireworks, at least for the evening. The man said did not observe any damage to his property.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Loss prevention associates stopped a shoplifter prior to police arrival on scene. Police spoke with the woman in the loss prevention office, and discovered that she "skip-scanned" at a self-checkout register by failing to scan some ground beef. Loss prevention associates decided not to prosecute the woman. She was not trespassed. The incident was merely documented in case she shoplifted again in the future.

* * *

A man and woman got into a verbal argument on Roanoke Avenue. The man told police he just wanted his belongings and would leave. He gathered some belongings for the night and said he would call back tomorrow during normal business hours to retrieve the rest of his belongings.

* * *

A woman on Cherryton Drive called crying and asked for police. While on the phone, the call-taker overheard her arguing with a man who was very upset and overheard a physical altercation possibly occur. When police responded, they saw someone shut the blinds. Police knocked on the door multiple times but could not get anyone to come to the door. Police walked around the house to look for anything that would indicate a struggle or distress and did not find anything. Police monitored the property for about 10 minutes and did not hear or see any signs of distress, or any movement after the blinds were closed. While monitoring the property, police could see through a side window into the living room and part of the bedroom and did not see anyone in that part of the home at all. After monitoring the property and finding no exigent circumstances for police to take any other action, they left without incident.

* * *

A man on Passenger Street was trying to gain access into a building. He said he just moved into Douglas Heights that night and believed he was at the address. He could not call an Uber as his cellphone was dead. The officer took the man to Douglas Street without incident.

* * *

A woman on West Martin Luther King Boulevard said she is having a continual problem with "John" who lives in another apartment and is riding the elevator all night which prevents her from getting the rest that she needs. She says that this is the third report that she has made relevant to this situation and gave the case number of the most recent incident to officers. She went on to say that the resident management is looking to get this man put out and she will need to obtain a copy of this report.

* * *

A woman was driving on Barton Avenue around 8 a.m. when a full-size black Chevy pickup truck came up behind her. She said she had to slow down for a bad spot in the road (potholes, etc.) and then she sped back up to the speed limit. She said the truck then started tailgating her and continued to do so even when she moved over to another lane to get out of its way. Eventually, she said the truck went on around her and seemed to be in a hurry. She said she couldn’t see the driver because the truck had tinted windows, but she got a tag and it was a commercial plate. According to dispatch, the tag is not on file.

* * *

A woman said she recently moved to Studio 6 motel at 7324 Shallowford Road after being removed from a motel in East Ridge. She said the manager refused to accept her money and told her to leave and she had to be out of the motel by 11 a.m. She said she believes the manager does not like black people and that was the reason for removing her from the room. Police spoke with the manager and he said there is a pet policy at the motel and her dogs are over the weight limit. The man requested police trespass the woman from the motel. Police informed the woman she needed to leave the motel after gathering her items and that she would be arrested for trespassing if she returned. After the police left, another woman told police by phone the manager told her she had until 11 a.m. to gather her items and leave the area. The second woman said the only reason the manager wanted her out of the motel was that she was talking with the first woman and they both are black. Police told both of the women they needed to file a complaint with Studio 6 corporate office if they disagreed with the service of the owner.

* * *

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police she received a call from an Asian sounding male who said his name was Alex. She said he told her that someone is using her Amazon account to order things. She said he got her to give him her investment account information. She says that he then told her that he accidentally put $30,000 in her checking account with Bank of America and was going to have her wire it to him to an off shore account. She said that he gave his call back number and his supervisor's phone numbers. She said that the money is still in her account and has not been sent. She said, as it stands, she has not suffered a loss over this and is working with her broker to make sure everything is secure with her finances. She understands that since she has not suffered a loss that this report is a miscellaneous report. The officer recommended she read the website "identitytheft.gov' and freeze her credit record both as a precaution.

* * *

A woman said her mother lives on Triangle Farm Road and she called her to report a loud alarm going off in or outside of her house. The noise scared her so she left the house and needed police to come check her house. Police checked the house and found a smoke alarm was beeping like it needed a new battery but the alarm was hard wired and a battery compartment was not located. It is unknown what the noise was that the woman heard.

* * *

A woman said her vehicle started having mechanic issues and she parked it on the side of the road near 9000 Lee Hwy. She was informed by a friend that the car was gone and she called multiple wrecker services but could not find it. Police were unable to locate any reports with her car involved. Police entered the vehicle as stolen.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman and her long-time boyfriend on 4th Avenue. Both said they were in a verbal disorder and that is why police were called. The man said he thought the woman was trying to leave the house to go see another man. The woman said she was just trying to go to Taco Bell. Both told police that they could get along for the night and both remained at the house.