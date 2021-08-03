 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has Another 6,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 More Deaths

Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,750.

There are 6,480 new cases, as that total reaches 942,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 67,309, which is an increase of 167 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,110 cases, up 42; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,316 cases, up 5; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,279 cases, up 6; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,999 cases, up 26; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,331 cases, up 60; 235 deaths; 805 hospitalizations, up 1

Franklin County Jury Selected To Hear Pikeville Axe Murder Case


Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberty Above Mandates

It is no secret I’ve been on the COVID vaccine bandwagon since the very get-go. Due to my compromised immune system and my age (72) I am one of those at-risk people and I got my first shot the first minute I could; around Valentine’s Day. Since then, I’ve used my opinion pulpit to push the vaccine as hard as possible because I am totally convinced it saves lives. Therefore, this ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee’s Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn’t a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took ... (click for more)

Pons Joins Memphis Grizzlies Roster For NBA Summer League

One of the most effective defensive players in college basketball over the past two seasons, departed UT senior Yves Pons is joining the Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League roster. The 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection, Pons saw action in 116 games with 70 total starts during his four-year career from 2017-21. Selected ... (click for more)


