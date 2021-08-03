Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,750.There are 6,480 new cases, as that total reaches 942,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 67,309, which is an increase of 167 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 6,110 cases, up 42; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,316 cases, up 5; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,279 cases, up 6; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,999 cases, up 26; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,331 cases, up 60; 235 deaths; 805 hospitalizations, up 1

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death With 20 In Intensive Care; County Has 156 New Cases; State Has 2,677 More Cases

Georgia Has Another 6,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 More Deaths

Franklin County Jury Selected To Hear Pikeville Axe Murder Case

Hamilton County had 156 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 47,711. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 516 in the county. It is ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,750. There are 6,480 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)