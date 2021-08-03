Georgia Has Another 6,480 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 More Deaths
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,750.
There are 6,480 new cases, as that total reaches 942,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 67,309, which is an increase of 167 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,110 cases, up 42; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,316 cases, up 5; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,279 cases, up 6; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,999 cases, up 26; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,331 cases, up 60; 235 deaths; 805 hospitalizations, up 1