Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination And Testing Site Closed Aug. 31 Due To Inclement Weather

Due to expected inclement weather, the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at the Tennessee Riverpark will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday. The Health Department’s vaccination event at Super Carniceria Loa on Lee Highway has been postponed to Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.



The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Ooltewah and Sequoyah locations, as they are indoor.

Call the hotline at 423-209-8383 for additional information. To view more Health Department vaccination events, visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.





