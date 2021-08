Georgia Reports 85 More COVID Deaths, 19,083 New Cases Since Friday

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 85 additional deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday. The current total is 19,594. There are 19,083 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 1,084,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 72,822, which is an increase of 581 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county, last reported Friday: Catoosa County: 6,962 cases, up 133; 70 deaths; 281 hospitalizations Chattooga County: 2,791 cases, up 141; 68 deaths, up 1; 201 hospitalizations Dade County: 1,547 cases, up 39; 14 deaths; 65 hospitalizations, up 1 Walker County: 7,955 cases, up 154; 84 deaths; 315 hospitalizations, up 3

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Woman, 30, Who Was At Silverdale Jail Aug. 13-21 Dies Of Apparent COVID Complications; Gives Birth To Child

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

A 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate has died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said. She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore.