 Monday, August 30, 2021 73.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 370 New Cases, And Record 261 Hospitalized; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Monday, August 30, 2021

Hamilton County had 370 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 54,357.

There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 554 in the county. It is reported there were three men, two white and one black, one age 31-40, one age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

There are a record number, 261, patients hospitalized and 77 are in intensive care units. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 50,386, which is 93 percent. There are 3,417 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,042,123 Monday with 6,519 new cases. There were 20 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,429, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,151 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 57 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 9.073 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 949,232, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, which were last updated on Friday: 

Bledsoe County:  2,766 cases, up 99; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  18,052 cases, up 336; 161 deaths

Grundy County: 2,136 cases, up 37; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,394 cases, up 186; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,749 cases, up 49; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,514 cases, up 46; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,492 cases, up 178; 83 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,225 cases, up 79; 30 deaths

Knox County: 61,321 cases, up 1,364; 698 deaths, up 6

Davidson County: 103,471 cases, up 1,268; 1,002 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 123,809 cases, up 2,485; 1,866 deaths, up 17

 

 

 

 


August 30, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 30, 2021

Woman, 30, Who Was At Silverdale Jail Aug. 13-21 Dies Of Apparent COVID Complications; Gives Birth To Child

August 30, 2021

Georgia Reports 85 More COVID Deaths, 19,083 New Cases Since Friday


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate has died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said. She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 85 additional deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday. The current total is 19,594. There are 19,083 new cases since ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Woman, 30, Who Was At Silverdale Jail Aug. 13-21 Dies Of Apparent COVID Complications; Gives Birth To Child

A 30-year-old female Silverdale Jail inmate has died at a local hospital from apparent complications from COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said. She was identified as Morghan Jean Elmore. Ms. Elmore, prior to her passing, gave birth to a child who is now in the custody of the Department of Children's Services. Ms. Elmore was arrested on drug charges on Aug. 13 by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Skipper Fairbanks Had A Big Heart

May God bless all of Skipper's family, friends, and associates with comfort and peace. May you all have the best of memories, because Skipper gave so many people a bunch of them. Skipper was at all the Red Bank High School reunions until COVID struck. I had the pleasure of escorting my mama to those reunions after my father's passing in 2016. Those were some fun times with a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fonz" Wrote His Obit

I’ll admit I did not know David Alfonso very well, but I knew him. Back in the day when I would run into him in this press box or that, he was “Fonz” and I was ‘Ex.” We were members of the small fraternity of sports writers who would be drawn to the same football games across the South. He worked for the Tampa Tribune, same as my fellow jokester Tom McEwen, so we knew one another ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Gets The Nod For Starting Vols QB

Inquiries about Tennessee’s starting quarterback have trailed Josh Heupel like a shadow throughout the Vols’ preseason football practices. Reporters took turns asking the Vols’ first-year head coach about whether he had settled on a starter, often framing the topic as “the obligatory question.” Heupel headed off the query on Monday, during his final press conference before ... (click for more)

Pat Ryan, "Big Orange Countdown" Debut On Vol Network Thursday

Thursday celebrates the start of a new era of Tennessee football and also marks a new era on the Vol Radio Network. Former Vol and NFL quarterback Pat Ryan takes over the prestigious analyst role this season after legendary VFL Tim Priest retired earlier this summer. Ryan, only the fourth color analyst in the Vol Network's 72-year history, teams with play-by-play announcer Bob Kesling ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors