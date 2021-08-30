Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 370 New Cases, And Record 261 Hospitalized; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 370 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 54,357.



There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 554 in the county. It is reported there were three men, two white and one black, one age 31-40, one age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

There are a record number, 261, patients hospitalized and 77 are in intensive care units. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 105 Hamilton County inpatients.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 50,386, which is 93 percent. There are 3,417 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,042,123 Monday with 6,519 new cases. There were 20 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,429, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,151 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 57 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 9.073 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 949,232, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, which were last updated on Friday:



Bledsoe County: 2,766 cases, up 99; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 18,052 cases, up 336; 161 deaths



Grundy County: 2,136 cases, up 37; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,394 cases, up 186; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,749 cases, up 49; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,514 cases, up 46; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,492 cases, up 178; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,225 cases, up 79; 30 deaths



Knox County: 61,321 cases, up 1,364; 698 deaths, up 6



Davidson County: 103,471 cases, up 1,268; 1,002 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 123,809 cases, up 2,485; 1,866 deaths, up 17