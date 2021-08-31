 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 73.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

New Hamilton County COVID Cases Jump To 457; Hospitalizations At New Record 280; County Has 1 More COVID Death; State Has 57 More Deaths

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 457 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday - a jump from 370 the day before. The total of cases in the county is now 54,814.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 280 in Hamilton County - up in a day from 261. This is the largest count to date of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 103 Hamilton County inpatients and 72 patients are in ICU.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 555 in the county. It is reported it was a white woman, age 21-30. 

Health officials said, "Help our community slow the surge of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by wearing a mask in public indoor settings, even if you are already fully vaccinated.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 50,695, which is 92 percent. There are 3,564 active cases. 

"If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, get vaccinated today. Visit our vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to find a location near you. Vaccine events are free and no appointment is necessary. Ages 12+ are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Questions? Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. Visit our case information page at bit.ly/hchddata to access additional data."

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,051,809 Tuesday with 9,686 new cases. There were 57 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,486, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,267 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 81 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 9.117 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 957,301, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  2,806 cases, up 40; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  18,230 cases, up 178; 161 deaths

Grundy County: 2,157 cases, up 21; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,516 cases, up 119; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,768 cases, up 19; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,538 cases, up 24; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,562 cases, up 70; 84 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 2,274 cases, up 54; 30 deaths

Knox County: 61,842 cases, up 521; 707 deaths, up 9

Davidson County: 104,148 cases, up 677; 1,006 deaths, up 4

Shelby County: 124,782 cases, up 973; 1,878 deaths, up 12

 


Opinion

30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Should Not Have Been In Jail - And Response

Why are people still being arrested for petty minor crimes anyway during this pandemic? The 30-year-old pregnant mother should have never been arrested and sent to Silverdale in the first place. Is the prison system so desperate to fill jails and prison beds that even during this pandemic they're willing to risk someone's life over an alleged minor drug charge or alleged traffic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fired Marine: ‘I’m Bringing It’

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the U.S. military for botching the exit from Kabul issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The New York Post in an exclusive interview. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.” He also quoted Thomas ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Have Quarterback Options As Austin Peay Game Approaches

Chattanooga will have options when the 18th-ranked Mocs host Austin Peay’s 20th-ranked Governors on Thursday night. Not the kind of option where the quarterback reads a defender before deciding to pitch, handoff, or keep the ball (although we may see some of that). For coach Rusty Wright, that word means he enjoys having several viable choices at both the quarterback and halfback ... (click for more)

No. 18 Mocs Host Austin Peay Thursday

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are in game week mode for the first time in the 2021 season. And it’s some matchup coming to Finley Stadium Thursday night. The Mocs welcome the 20th-ranked Austin Peay Governors at 7:30 p.m. It’s the only ranked matchup in FCS play in Week 1. It’s also the fourth time in five years Chattanooga starts with a neighbor from the Ohio Valley Conference. ... (click for more)


