New Hamilton County COVID Cases Jump To 457; Hospitalizations At New Record 280; County Has 1 More COVID Death; State Has 57 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 457 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday - a jump from 370 the day before. The total of cases in the county is now 54,814.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached 280 in Hamilton County - up in a day from 261. This is the largest count to date of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 103 Hamilton County inpatients and 72 patients are in ICU.



There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 555 in the county. It is reported it was a white woman, age 21-30.



Health officials said, "Help our community slow the surge of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by wearing a mask in public indoor settings, even if you are already fully vaccinated.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 50,695, which is 92 percent. There are 3,564 active cases.



"If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, get vaccinated today. Visit our vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to find a location near you. Vaccine events are free and no appointment is necessary. Ages 12+ are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Questions? Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. Visit our case information page at bit.ly/hchddata to access additional data."

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,051,809 Tuesday with 9,686 new cases. There were 57 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,486, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,267 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 81 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 9.117 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 957,301, which is 91 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,806 cases, up 40; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 18,230 cases, up 178; 161 deaths



Grundy County: 2,157 cases, up 21; 36 deaths

Marion County: 4,516 cases, up 119; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,768 cases, up 19; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,538 cases, up 24; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,562 cases, up 70; 84 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 2,274 cases, up 54; 30 deaths



Knox County: 61,842 cases, up 521; 707 deaths, up 9



Davidson County: 104,148 cases, up 677; 1,006 deaths, up 4



Shelby County: 124,782 cases, up 973; 1,878 deaths, up 12