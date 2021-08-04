 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 71.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm in Vicinity Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

County Health Department Director Says Slight Increase In Vaccinations "Not Enough To Blunt Surge That Is Coming"; Boyd: "You're An Idiot If You Don't Get Vaccinated"

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The director of the county Health Department said Wednesday that a "slight" increase in vaccinations "will not be enough to blunt the surge that is coming."

Becky Barnes said COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County "were up yesterday and they are up more today."

She said some individuals in the community continue to believe that COVID is a hoax.

Ms. Barnes said a recent caller told her that "COVID is exactly the flu. There is no difference."

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said she was in a restaurant when she heard two couples discussing the virus. She said they asserted that "it is the vaccine that is killing folks and that the virus is a necessity to get rid of the right folks."

She said she was informed last night that two local major hospitals are getting overwhelmed with virus cases. She stated, "We cannot take what we went through last March."

Commissioner David Sharpe said choice by some on vaccination "has impact on our whole community."

He said, "I wouldn't wish COVID on my worst enemy."

Commissioner Steve Highlander cited "five family and friends that I have had funerals for."

Commissioner Tim Boyd said a friend of his daughter died recently after choosing not to get vaccinated.

He said, "I cut to the chase. I go as far as saying you're an idiot if you don't get vaccinated."

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said local hospitals are again filling up with patients, including many who had earlier put off having elective surgeries.

He said the latest COVID totals showed 97 in hospitals here with over 50 percent of those from Hamilton County. He said earlier that the county percentage had been around 35 percent.

The county mayor said, "A lot of people have left nursing. They are stressed to the max. They've watched people die and they need a break. But there's no break in sight.

"We are going to have to hunker down and get people vaccinated."

He said a new mask mandate is not planned, saying people have been educated on the topic for the past 18 months.

 


August 4, 2021

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/4/21

Bible In The Schools Presents $1.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools


Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session

Local nonprofit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of almost $1.8 million as reimbursement for the 2020-2021 countywide Bible History elective



Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session that had the mayor repeatedly asking members of the audience to refrain from speaking out. Billy Cannon, an appointee of Commissioner Ed LeCompte on the Red Bank Planning Commission, recently

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/4/21

Meacham Pointed Out What Has Harmed America The Most - And Response

I was recently involuntarily sent a copy of the December 2019 House Intelligence Committee's report on its investigation into Donald Trump and the Ukraine which I immediately prepared to put in the trash as being outdated in 2021. However, I noticed the six-page foreword had been written by McCallie School and Sewanee graduate Jon Meacham who also happens to be a Pulitzer Prize

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for "everybody," vaccinated or not, after the state's hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee's Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn't a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

The Chattanooga Lookouts didn't exactly knock down the walls at AT&T Field with their bats Tuesday night, but they did manage to get enough clutch hits to snap a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Lookouts improve to 17-17 at home and 40-36 overall while Rocket City falls to 37-39 overall. More importantly,


