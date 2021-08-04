Man, 37, Dies After Being Shot On West Main Street

A 37-year-old man has died after being shot early Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Main Street.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot at that location.

Upon arrival at a residence, officers located Edward Melton suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Other people at the scene said a man approached the victim, then shot him and fled the area.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-6 43-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.