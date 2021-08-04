 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 71.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm in Vicinity Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Man, 37, Dies After Being Shot On West Main Street

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
A 37-year-old man has died after being shot early Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Main Street.
 
At approximately 12:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot at that location.
 
Upon arrival at a residence, officers located Edward Melton suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Other people at the scene said a man approached the victim, then shot him and fled the area.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


August 4, 2021

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

August 4, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/4/21

August 4, 2021

Bible In The Schools Presents $1.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools


Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session



Local nonprofit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of almost $1.8 million as reimbursement for the 2020-2021 countywide Bible History elective ... (click for more)



AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/4/21



Meacham Pointed Out What Has Harmed America The Most - And Response

I was recently involuntarily sent a copy of the December 2019 House Intelligence Committee’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump and the Ukraine which I immediately prepared to put in the trash as being outdated in 2021. However, I noticed the six-page foreword had been written by McCallie School and Sewanee graduate Jon Meacham who also happens to be a Pulitzer Prize ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee’s Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn’t a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took ... (click for more)

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

The Chattanooga Lookouts didn’t exactly knock down the walls at AT&T Field with their bats Tuesday night, but they did manage to get enough clutch hits to snap a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Lookouts improve to 17-17 at home and 40-36 overall while Rocket City falls to 37-39 overall. More importantly, ... (click for more)


