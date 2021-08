One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000.

It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's.

A homeless camp was recently removed from the level site.

The sale was from attorneys Marvin and Ronnie Berke to Chattanooga to Hutton Chattanooga Broad Llc.

South Broad development languished for many years, but a number of new projects now line both sides leading toward the foot of Lookout Mountain.