Moon River Festival To Require Full COVID Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test To Attend; Masks Must Be Worn At Any Indoor Segment

Friday, August 6, 2021

Operators of the upcoming Moon River Festival at Coolidge Park said they now will be requiring a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to attend the event Sept. 11 and 12.

Another requirement is that mask be worn at any indoor segment of the popular event.

Officials said:

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first attending Moon River.

Moon River 2021 Entry Procedures

  1. Comply with the Moon River Fan Health Pledge
  2. Each day, bring a printed copy of your Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record, or printed result Negative COVID-19 test (showing test date). Regardless of your vaccination status we ask that you please also bring a mask.
  3. Bring your Festival Wristband
  4. If you are unvaccinated, wear a mask throughout your time onsite.
  5. Please also remember our updated bag policy – CLEAR BAGS ONLY – and No liquids are allowed to be brought into Moon River
Based on the latest advice from health officials, Moon River will ask that patrons wear masks in any indoor spaces at Coolidge Park, which includes The Lookout Lodge, The Carousel, Box Office, VIP Hospitality Lounge and the Friday night VIP Event. All fans attending the festival must bring a mask each day. 

Moon River Fan Health Pledge

We ask that you not attend if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party:
  • Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;
  • Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
  • Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have travelled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.
Additional Information:
We will have increased hand sanitizer stations on-site, and our cleaning crews will do frequent cleanings in high touch areas.

These policies are subject to change, in accordance with state and local guidelines and changing circumstances. We will be updating procedures as necessary as we get closer to September 11th. For the most up-to-date information check the Moon River website https://www.moonriverfestival.com/ and follow our social media accounts.

As a reminder, the last date you would be eligible to be considered “fully vaccinated” would be August 28, 2021 with a Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or need resources to find a vaccination location near you, please check out www.vaccinefinder.org.

August 6, 2021

