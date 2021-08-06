Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,829.There are 4,195 new cases, as that total reaches 953,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 67,848, which is an increase of 181 from Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 6,159 cases, up 18; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations, down 1Chattooga County: 2,327 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,297 cases, up 8; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 7,048 cases, up 26; 83 deaths; 299 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,437 cases, up 46; 235 deaths; 808 hospitalizations, up 2

Police Blotter: Son Forgot Where He Left Car After Night Out On The Town; Drunk Man At The Door Is Problem On Shannon Avenue

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 206 More Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,195 New Cases

A woman told police that she had loaned her vehicle to her son and that upon speaking with him, he told her the vehicle was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings,120 Market St. She told police she had ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 206 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 48,394. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 520 in the county. The ... (click for more)