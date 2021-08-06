Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,195 New Cases
Friday, August 6, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,829.
There are 4,195 new cases, as that total reaches 953,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 67,848, which is an increase of 181 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,159 cases, up 18; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 2,327 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,297 cases, up 8; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,048 cases, up 26; 83 deaths; 299 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,437 cases, up 46; 235 deaths; 808 hospitalizations, up 2