Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,195 New Cases

Friday, August 6, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,829.

There are 4,195 new cases, as that total reaches 953,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 67,848, which is an increase of 181 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,159 cases, up 18; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations, down 1

Chattooga County: 2,327 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,297 cases, up 8; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 7,048 cases, up 26; 83 deaths; 299 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,437 cases, up 46; 235 deaths; 808 hospitalizations, up 2

Police Blotter: Son Forgot Where He Left Car After Night Out On The Town; Drunk Man At The Door Is Problem On Shannon Avenue

A woman told police that she had loaned her vehicle to her son and that upon speaking with him, he told her the vehicle was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings,120 Market St. She told police she had checked all around that location and did not find it. She said she also called in to Hamilton County Dispatch to see if her vehicle had been towed. She said she had spoken with her son, but ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 206 More Cases; Tennessee Has 29 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 206 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 48,394. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 520 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 46,013, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,861 active cases. There are 138 patients hospitalized and 28 ... (click for more)

Vax 4 Cash, Say What? - And Response

Vax 4 Cash sweepstakes? Really? Is this a joke? I beg the question to our fine government officials, do you really think a sweepstakes with the slightest chance to win some money is going to bring the unvaxed to the vaccination table? Throwing taxpayer money at a problem, in typical politician fashion, is not the solution. The unvaxed are unvaxed for a lot of reasons, reasons ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let The Parents Decide

When the Hamilton County public schools return to a daily schedule next Thursday (Aug. 12) there is one dilemma that every parent will face with each child; should we demand the dreadful face masks or not. The Nashville school board voted Thursday to make them mandatory, this with the delta variant strengthening its COVID siege of the state, but I agree with veteran Hamilton County ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Back At 1964 Tokyo Olympics -- And All The Activity In Chattanooga At The Time

As someone who loves a variety of sports and cultural geography, I have once again thoroughly enjoyed all the fascinating storylines of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, despite the empty stadiums and somewhat lower TV viewer ratings due to the pandemic. The excitement has included American Allyson Felix winning an inspiring bronze medal in the 400-meter dash in track at the age ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)


