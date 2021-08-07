 Saturday, August 7, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Area Claims Adjuster Given 54 Months In Federal Prison For Fraud; Reichel Must Repay $850,000

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Benjamin Reichel, 55, has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release, by Judge Curtis L. Collier.

In November 2020, as part of a negotiated plea agreement, Reichel pleaded guilty to felony mail fraud charges.

According to court records, Reichel operated a Chattanooga-area business known as Loss Recovery Specialists. LRS held itself out to be a public claims adjuster licensed by the state of Tennessee to negotiate with insurance companies on behalf of homeowners and others who had suffered property damage.

Prosecutors said when homeowners reached out to Reichel for help, Reichel fraudulently diverted his clients’ funds for his own personal gain. The United States argued at sentencing that, under Reichel’s scheme, rather than using the funds to repair his clients’ homes, he used the money to pay for, among other things, a babysitter, massages, the lease on an Audi, personal vacations, and a swimming pool, impacting a number of innocent victims.

Reichel will be required to make restitution of over $850,000 to his victims.

The charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Cleveland Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle J. Wilson represented the United States.


August 7, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE 1703 EAST 26TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,829. There are 4,195 new cases, as that total reaches

Scenic Suds Car Wash on South Broad Street is not closing. Chattanoogan.com incorrectly reported that it was part of a sale of property north of Wendy's. We regret the error and are happy



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE 1703 EAST 26TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) --- BELL, CONAN L 4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY

Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,195 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,829. There are 4,195 new cases, as that total reaches 953,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 67,848, which is an increase of 181 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,159 cases,

Opinion

Vax 4 Cash, Say What? - And Response

Vax 4 Cash sweepstakes? Really? Is this a joke? I beg the question to our fine government officials, do you really think a sweepstakes with the slightest chance to win some money is going to bring the unvaxed to the vaccination table? Throwing taxpayer money at a problem, in typical politician fashion, is not the solution. The unvaxed are unvaxed for a lot of reasons, reasons

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK'S QUIZ 1. Who was the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty? A. Aphrodite. B. Calliope. C. Athena. D. Calypso. 2. Which alcoholic drink is made from the leaves of the agave plant and gets its name from an area around a Mexican city? A. Tequila. B. Singani. C. Chicha. D. Kasiri. 3. What does the Q in IQ stand for? A. Quantity. B. Quorum. C. Quality. D. Quotient.

Sports

Lookouts Harvest 11 Runs On Agriculture Night; Beat Trash Pandas 11-1

Fans strolling into AT&T field on Friday night were greeted by a host of cuddly creatures usually found on farms, with a half-dozen or so goats milling around outside the gates on "Agriculture Night". Inside the stadium's walls were the farm teams of a different kind, headlined by their starting pitchers Ryan Smith and Connor Curlis. A monster fourth inning propelled the Lookouts

John Shearer: Looking Back At 1964 Tokyo Olympics -- And All The Activity In Chattanooga At The Time

As someone who loves a variety of sports and cultural geography, I have once again thoroughly enjoyed all the fascinating storylines of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, despite the empty stadiums and somewhat lower TV viewer ratings due to the pandemic. The excitement has included American Allyson Felix winning an inspiring bronze medal in the 400-meter dash in track at the age


